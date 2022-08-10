Earthquakes in New Hampshire: Reviewing the pace of 2022





CALLERY WMUR NEWS 9 We are not an unusual number of earthquakes in New Hampshire this year, a scientist says. The most recent was the Greatness 2.3 centered on Shabbat Night Dinner. No damage has been reported. there. The Western Observatory says other earthquakes this year occurred in Woolfarrow in May, in Lancaster in April, and another in Berlin, February, and back on January 1. The director of the Western Observatory says they are studying the cause of earthquakes. New Hampshire, though not fall into the wrong line. Another possibility is that after the shocks of large earthquakes that occurred in the long past. The largest we have in existence and 16 is only one in New Hampshire in 1638 about a large group six and a half, seven. friendship. Kfka says New Hampshire was so

Was earthquake activity in New Hampshire more frequent in 2022? weighs the world

Granite State experienced five earthquakes this year

Updated: 9:57AM EDT Aug 9, 2022

At least five earthquakes shook parts of New Hampshire this year, and one scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual, Dr. Alan Kafka, director of the Weston Observatory, told WMUR. Kafka said that dozens of earthquakes of at least a magnitude of 2.0 have been detected in the state of Granite since the beginning of 2020, the most recent of which was of a magnitude of 2.3 and centered in Dering on Saturday night. No damage was reported, as according to the USGS, other earthquakes this year have occurred in Wolfboro in May, in the Lancaster region in April, at Gorham in February and at Sanburnton in mid-January. According to the Weston Observatory, one case was also recorded in Epping on Jan. 1, and Kafka said seismologists are studying why New Hampshire sees earthquakes even though they’re not on the fault line. Another possibility is that these are aftershocks of large earthquakes that have occurred for a long time. Kafka said the largest earthquake was in New Hampshire in 1638, with a magnitude of six and a half or seven. Its epicenter was in southern Maine that shook New Hampshire and was felt by people from as far away as Connecticut In 1982, the epicenter of a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was near Laconia and Sanbornton, telephone poles collapsed and homes shook, but there were no reports of injuries or serious damage at the time.The four most significant earthquakes centered in New Hampshire in recorded history occurred four Days on December 20, 1940 and December 24, 1940, each had the same strength.The epicenter of each earthquake of magnitude 5.6 was in the Osbei region.

Manchester, New Hampshire –

At least five earthquakes shook parts of New Hampshire this year, and one scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual.

“It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of the Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing stands out.”

Kafka said about a dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 2.0 have been detected in the Granite State since the beginning of 2020.

The most recent earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.3, was centered in Dearing on Saturday evening. There were no reports of damage.

According to the USGS, other earthquakes this year have occurred in Wolfboro in May, the Lancaster region in April, Gorham in February and Sanburnton in mid-January. According to the Weston Observatory, one was also recorded in Epping on January 1.

Kafka said seismologists are studying why New Hampshire sees earthquakes even though they are not on the fault line.

“Another possibility is that these are aftershocks of great earthquakes that occurred long ago, the largest of which was in New Hampshire in 1638, with a magnitude of six and a half, seven,” Kafka said.

Earthquakes in the Granite State are usually minor, although there are memorable ones. In 2012, an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck with its epicenter in southern New Hampshire and was felt by people as far away as Connecticut.

In 1982, an earthquake of at least a magnitude of 4.0 was centered near Laconia and Sanbornton. The earthquake caused telephone poles to collapse and houses to shake, but there were no reports of injuries or serious damage at the time.

The most significant earthquakes centered in New Hampshire in the four-day recorded history occurred on December 20, 1940, and December 24, 1940, and each had the same magnitude. The epicenter of both earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 was in the Osippi region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmur.com/article/new-hampshire-earthquakes-weston-observatory-8922/40846812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos