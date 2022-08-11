The biggest earthquakes in California in the twenty-first century





California is particularly known for one type of devastating natural event: earthquakes.

The California Prefecture Department has dated the legacy of the California earthquake to January 1700, when a 9-magnitude marine earthquake shook California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia.

In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California has continued to see devastating land and sea earthquakes. Here are the most powerful earthquakes of this century, using data from the California Department of Conservation.

The first and most powerful earthquake was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 4, 2010 near the border city of Calexico.

Reports from local news sources say Calexico City Council has declared a state of emergency, but no casualties have been reported in the area. In other parts of Southern California, there were impacts on public transportation and facilities from the initial shock and subsequent aftershocks.

Next on the list is the July 5, 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake that registered 7.1 on the Richter scale.

The Department of Conservation reported that at least one person died from the earthquake, and there were economic losses estimated at $1 billion to $5 billion. This was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock on 4 July.

Aerial images showed the scar left by this massive earthquake in the Mojave Desert, which moved 30 miles from the fault line.

A study from the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America shows that the Ridgecrest earthquake triggered a chain reaction in nearby faults that could increase the chances of an earthquake along the San Andreas Fault, KTLA reported in 2020.

Ferndale experienced the third largest California earthquake of the century to date, striking offshore with a magnitude of 6.8 on March 9, 2014.

Although the earthquake was felt throughout Northern California, no injuries or damage were reported.

The epicenter was 48 miles west and northwest of Ferndale and 50 miles west of Eureka at a depth of 4.3 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Ferndale also experienced two additional earthquakes of magnitude 6.5: a land earthquake on January 9, 2010 and a sea earthquake on December 8, 2016. Neither caused significant damage or injury.

On December 22, 2003, the city of San Simeon was hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that brought down a building in the neighboring city of Paso Robles, killing two people.

The last magnitude in the list of particularly strong earthquakes this century reached 6 on the Richter scale in southern Napa on August 24, 2014. The earthquake killed two people and caused economic losses estimated at $443 million to $800 million.

When the quake shook the West Napa Fault, it was the largest to hit the Bay Area in 25 years, according to the US Geological Survey. The US Geological Survey said much of the seismic energy was directed north toward the city of Napa. Damage was also seen in Yountville, Vallejo and American Canyon.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the two deaths in the 2003 San Simeon earthquake.

