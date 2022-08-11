Puerto Rico’s governor and cabinet participate in FEMA table exercise





Share Governor Pedro R. Note an emergency scenario, such as an earthquake. The exercise took place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, an alternative facility pre-designed to respond to a major or catastrophic event.

Leaders of Puerto Rico’s Department of Housing, Education, Family and Health among others joined Governor Pierluisi in a discussion that focused on preparedness measures ahead of the height of hurricane season, considering an earthquake affecting most of the island. The goal is to help enhance Puerto Rico’s ability to plan, prepare for, and respond to earthquake-related challenges during hurricane season, which may escalate if another accident occurs simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Governor Pierluisi said that for the people of Puerto Rico it is “of great importance, as important as actual life to death, that all government agencies and entities work collaboratively to put in place the necessary systems and protocols for an effective and coordinated emergency response. There is no doubt that when we work together, with State government and federal agencies, we always achieve a better outcome.”

“Today we continue our mission of building on this work, ensuring that we are always looking for new and better ways to improve our preparedness, adopt proven best practices, and study ways to be faster and more effective when disaster strikes. We focus on all the actions we must be prepared to take. In the event of an earthquake like the one our people suffered in 2020. My administration is fully committed to putting in all the necessary components so that we can act immediately, which is why all of our leadership is here today,” added Berluisi.

The exercise provided an opportunity for high-level officials responsible for the safety of the island, to discuss internal security policy and strategy at the organizational level of the state government in an unattributed and impartial forum, where they identified and addressed identified issues and priorities. This is the second year in a row that the Governor and his Cabinet have participated in FEMA TTX, to enhance the emergency management capabilities/skills acquired for each agency in their respective fields. This year’s exercise was based on an earthquake scenario, unlike last year, where a hurricane environment was used.

“Our recent response experiences have helped us review the elements necessary to organize and coordinate our emergency management situation for this season. We have a strong commitment to working alongside the Puerto Rican government, which plays an essential role in the successful implementation of all response and recovery efforts,” said David Warrington, FEMA 2 Region Manager. For the past 30 years, FEMA has maintained a permanent presence on the island through FEMA’s Caribbean office to support Puerto Rico before, during and after emergencies.CAO Coordinator Orlando “Landy” Oliveira and his staff work closely with the Governor and his staff to ensure proper coordination among all stakeholders in the business Before any incident occurs, because mutual trust and respect will be essential during the next crisis.”

Commissioner Nino Correa Filomeno, of the Emergency Management Office of Public Safety (PREMB) of the Department of Public Safety (DSP), said, “At PREMB, we work every day so that the government and citizens have their plans up-to-date. This kind of exercise makes us work hand in hand with the Federal Agency. Emergency Management (FEMA) and government agencies to fine tune the details and provide a responsible response to our staff in the event of an emergency.”

The exercise provided an opportunity to discuss the integration of the Puerto Rico Business Contingency Operations Center (BEOC) in coordination with the Governor’s Office, other government agencies, and the private sector to identify and prioritize post-earthquake critical infrastructure impacts. This effort gives exercise participants the opportunity to review plans, policies, and procedures, to better understand evolving priorities, and to identify decision points identified by the cascading event scenario.

During the exercise, the scenario included the immediate response and stabilization phases of the community from the time of the earthquake to 72 hours after its occurrence. It then looked at the process of continuing operations and delivery of the recovery program 72 hours after the incident up to two (2) weeks after the event that caused significant damage to critical infrastructure islandwide.

