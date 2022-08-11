The earthquake swarm continues in the Columbia region, with renewed seismic activity reported in the Midlands





South Carolina experienced another earthquake that occurred in a different area near the capital, Columbia, earlier this week.

Recent seismic activity is one of the many instances in which the Midlands region has been hit in recent months.

However, the latest earthquake has deviated from the previous hotspot of the earthquake swarm.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.6 hit the Boykin area of ​​Kershaw County in the early hours of Tuesday, August 9, local authorities said.

The epicenter was located 21 miles east of the town of Elgin and 17 miles from the community of Lugoff, where the majority of the earthquake swarm had previously been reported.

The mysterious swarm of earthquakes has been recorded since the beginning of 2022.

Compared to aftershocks, earthquake swarms are relatively weak but greater in frequency.

Despite the lower earthquake intensity, the geological phenomenon still indicates that a major earthquake could occur in either the short term or the long term future.

More than a century ago, South Carolina and surrounding areas in the eastern United States experienced their most powerful earthquake in recorded history, killing dozens of people and causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

Amid the frequent tremors, scientific evidence has linked a potential natural disaster not far from occurring.

columbia earthquake

(Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake with a magnitude of 1.6 occurred 9 kilometers west of Boykin at a depth of 6.9 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

This was the first seismic activity recorded in the state since a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on August 3.

In the past 45 days, there have been 37 confirmed earthquake incidents in Kershaw County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (South Carolina DNR), The State reports.

South Carolina earthquake swarm

The latest seismic activity adds to the growing list of at least 66 earthquakes detected in the Palmetto State since the beginning of the year, according to the South Carolina DNR.

All but five earthquakes were recorded in the Midlands region.

In addition, 68 earthquakes have hit areas of Colombia since a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in late December 2021, the local government agency said.

Worst earthquake on the east coast

In 1886, the eastern United States experienced the most devastating earthquake of the nineteenth century in terms of loss of life, human suffering, and destruction caused.

Also known as the Charleston earthquake, this disastrous event killed about 60 people and destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings in the area.

In addition, the seismic wave was reported to have been felt from Cuba to New York, as well as from Bermuda to the Mississippi River.

While the last major earthquake in South Carolina is long overdue, it remains vulnerable to a resurgence of catastrophic events in the coming months or years.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD) estimates that 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded in South Carolina each year; About 70% of earthquakes in the state occur in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone.

