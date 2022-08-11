M5.1 earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido, no tsunami warning issued





This image from the Japan Meteorological Agency’s website shows the seismic intensity of the August 11, 2022 earthquake.

TOKYO (Kyodo) – A series of powerful earthquakes hit Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, issuing a tsunami warning.

Local police said they did not receive any immediate reports of serious damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency has asked people in affected areas to be on alert for about the next week for the possibility of a strong aftershock.

The strongest earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale shook the northern part of the island around 12:53 a.m., marking the highest 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nakagawa and 4 in many areas near the city.

Initially, the agency estimated the size at 5.3, but later revised it.

The city was also hard hit by the first earthquake, which occurred around 12:35 a.m., with a magnitude of 5.2 and less than 5 on the intensity scale. The agency also raised the earthquake’s strength from the initial figure of 5.1.

The epicenter of the quakes was at a depth of about four kilometres, the agency said, adjusted from the previous estimate of 10 kilometres.

“The first tremor was short, lasting 10 seconds or so, but the second felt a little longer, about 30 seconds,” an official with the Nakagawa township office said.

“It shook up and down and also from side to side,” the official added, noting that documents fell from office shelves as a result of the earthquakes.

The area was also hit by another earthquake early Thursday morning, the agency said, including a quake measuring 4 on the intensity scale in Nakagawa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220811/p2g/00m/0na/001000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos