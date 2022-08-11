The disconnect between NCC risk management and board members’ expectations was highlighted





Martin de Ruyter/Staff

The sixth floor of Nelson’s Civic House was evacuated by staff in May this year due to earthquake fears.

A review of the events leading up to the issuance of the Nelson Civic House Notice of Earthquake Prone Buildings (EPB), found that the officer’s decisions and actions “are in line with the risk management framework.”

The internal audit of events concluded that while Board officials acted in accordance with risk management processes, it was clear that “the expectations of elected members were not met.”

An EPB notice issued on April 1 raised issues with the tower’s block roof shoring which was identified as a high risk and that roof tiles in various parts of the Civic House did not meet the 34 percent threshold of the New Building Standard (NBS).

Council members only found out about the earthquake-prone designation prior to the scheduled briefing for elected members on the Civic Home Renovation Project held on May 12, 2022, six weeks after the notice was issued.

On the same day, Council CEO Pat Dougherty made the decision to evacuate employees from the building’s sixth floor due to the dangers posed by the strut on the tower’s roof.

Mayor Rachel Reese inquired at the time about the time frame in which the Board was informed of the notifications and the risks associated with them.

“We need to understand why the people using the building are not notified of this either immediately or in preparation for this process,” she said.

The risks from the roof structure were known to council officials in January 2022. The review authors note that the officers initially assumed that the risk identified in the roof structure was similar to the already known roof tile risk: moderate risk.

Martin de Ruyter/Staff

“The focus has to be on how we can make improvements to the system here and make sure we don’t end up in this situation again,” said Rachel Reese, Mayor of Nelson.

In accordance with the Board’s risk criteria, medium rated risks do not require notification to elected members which may explain why the Board Chamber has not been formally notified of the risks.

But although the officers are acting in accordance with their delegated powers, the co-author and the board’s director of business reported, Arlene Akhlaq said improvements could be made.

“There are some questions to ask about whether more robust application of risk management practices and more reliance on risk management processes led to a different outcome.”

She says Civic House stakeholders, such as the board, should be involved in discussions about risks early in the management process.

“I think there is definitely something in our risk management practices that we can improve about stakeholder participation.”

Braden Faster / Stuff

Pat Dougherty, CEO of Nelson City Council.

Dougherty added that the redistribution of workloads and delegations, and staff turnover likely contributed to some internal confusion about groups that addressed earthquake risk issues at Civic House.

“The staff were doing their best, they had good intentions, but case management and ownership were not in place,” he said.

“I think there was a real sense that we kept council members informed about this, but when you step back and look at it, there was no coherent report. It was coming in bits and pieces across different parts of the council at different times.”

Now that the review has identified problems in reporting risks to the board, Reese is keen to address them.

“The focus has to be on how we can make improvements to the system here and make sure we don’t end up in this situation again.”

Akhlaq will provide detailed and operational recommendations to the CEO by the end of September, which will subsequently be presented to the Audit, Risk and Finance Subcommittee.

