Haiti earthquake: a year later – Haiti





On August 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and leaving at least 600,000 in need of humanitarian assistance. On the first anniversary of the earthquake, USAID reviews how disaster response saved lives, supported communities, and demonstrated the resilience of the Haitian people.

“One of the most devastating things about an earthquake is that unlike a storm or an eruption, you can’t see it coming. There is no warning. And that makes the need for speed greater than ever.” — Tim Callahan, USAID Regional Director of Humanitarian Assistance for Latin America and the Caribbean

On August 14, 2021, the same day the earthquake struck Haiti, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which includes elite disaster and technical experts from the USAID Office of Humanitarian Assistance. Their mission: to lead and coordinate the US government’s humanitarian response on the ground.

Since the team arrived in Haiti, DART has worked to search for survivors, assess humanitarian needs and coordinate with the Haitian government and humanitarian partners to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Here are the ways USAID has helped the people of Haiti during the response, as well as how we continue to support communities one year later:

Shoes on the ground in the worst affected areas

Because of the earthquake’s widespread devastation—more than 115,000 homes and important infrastructure were damaged or destroyed—the government of Haiti requested urban search and rescue assistance, and USAID responded to the appeal.

Members of the US Agency for International Development (USAR) urban search and rescue team from Fairfax County, Virginia’s Fire and Rescue Department arrived in Haiti on August 15. The USAR team — made up of 65 search and rescue personnel and four dogs — traveled with 52,000 pounds of specialized equipment — including tools to help penetrate concrete, such as saws and augers, as well as medical equipment.

During their time on the ground, USAR members conducted structural assessments of earthquake-affected buildings, served as an important source of information about conditions and needs in the hardest-hit areas, and in a few cases even provided medical care.

“Our teams helped identify the immediate needs of the communities and give them back to our counterparts at USAID DART. These activities were critical to providing a voice to the community,” USAR structural specialist John Domsick explained.

In some communities, residents were still asleep on the streets days after the first earthquake due to fear of aftershocks and collapse of buildings. USAR members reached 15 of the hardest-hit communities while in Haiti.

“Our survey team was able to quickly review the structural integrity of many of these buildings and provide some assurance and alleviate some of the concerns of these communities, who have gone through a lot,” Domsic added.

