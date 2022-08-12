FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: How to watch locally and online





FC Dallas returns home after a week in the Pacific Northwest as they prepare to host the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in 2022.

Both teams are in different places in the Western Conference stadiums, with the Quakes near the bottom and FC Dallas currently holding the top three spot.

FC Dallas notes:

A key player in FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira – is back from a busy week in the All-Star Game but FCD needs to score goals to recover here as they look for a place in the playoff.

All those games with one goal – FC Dallas has had two wins, two draws and two losses in the last six games, scoring four times and conceding four. All four wins and losses in that time were 1-0 while both draws ended 1-1. Dallas hasn’t scored or conceded more than once in a game since their 2-2 draw with Houston on July 9.

Last time against SJ – The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Decision Day 2021 at PayPal Park. The hosts took the lead through Chris Wondolofsky in the 34th minute of the match. Jadir O’Brien scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute of the game. During the 2021 season, FC Dallas faced San Jose three times and racked up a 0-1-2 record.

Last win against COEX – FC Dallas last defeated San Jose Earthquakes on July 8, 2016. Maxi Orotti scored the winning goal in the 51st minute of the game at PayPal Park.

disciplinary report

Suspended: none

Hanging after the next yellow: Brandon Cervania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira

Availability Report

Outside: Facundo Quignon (close-up), Brandon Cervania (trough)

Doubtful: Paxton Bumical (Thigh)

On loan: Dante Seely, Justin Che, Nikki Hernandez

International duty: none

San Jose notes:

Current streak against FCD: San Jose are unbeaten in their last nine games against FC Dallas (W4 D5), although four of their last five encounters have ended in a draw. It tied the longest nine-game streak by either team in the series’ history (San Jose – 9 in a row from August 2004 to June 2009).

But their defense is leaky – San Jose’s 3-3 draw with Austin on Saturday was the fifth consecutive game in which the COEX have conceded more than one goal. The earthquakes allowed at least two goals to be scored in 15 of their last 17 away matches going back to mid-September 2021, allowing a total of 41 goals in those matches.

disciplinary report

Comment: nothing

Availability Report

Directed by: Gilbert Fuentes (personal)

Doubtful: Eric Remedy (Health and Safety Protocols)

International duty: none

how to watch

Kick off: 8:00 PM Venue: Toyota Stadium, TV: TXA-21, Available Streams: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/streamGameday Social: #FCDvSJEWeather: 88 degrees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigdsoccer.com/2022/8/12/23302842/fc-dallas-vs-san-jose-earthquakes-game-thread-preview-lineups-tv-schedule-highlights

