Feds Send $20 Million to Portland Bridge, Safer Streets in Salem, Beaverton – Oregon Capital Chronicle





U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that the Multnomah County Bridge and pedestrian-friendly street upgrades in Beaverton and Salem will receive a combined $20 million in federal funding.

The Oregon funding is part of more than $2.2 billion allocated nationally this year through a grant program funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last fall. Overall, Oregon expects to receive more than $3.4 billion for roads and bridges over the next five years.

Buttigieg said in a statement that the federal department is studying how transportation projects will improve safety, accessibility, racial equity and economic growth.

“We are proud to support many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, and to modernize America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible and more sustainable,” he said. “Using money from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

Most of the new money goes to the City of Salem to modernize McGilchrist Street in South Salem. Local governments have already committed $11 million to rebuild the road, according to a letter submitted to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and will receive $13.2 million from the federal government.

You’ll pay to improve about 8,500 feet of road, adding sidewalks, separate bike lanes, two creek crossings and a new traffic light. The street is in the middle of a 468-acre underdeveloped light industrial park, and the project is one of several projects recommended for a $300 million bond that Salem voters will consider in November.

Another $5 million will go to Multnomah County to plan to replace the 96-year-old Burnside Bridge, a 2,241-foot five-lane bridge over the Willamette River in downtown Portland. According to the county, about 45,000 cars, 4,000 cyclists and 2,000 pedestrians cross the bridge every day.

It’s a “historically significant” structure that has had only minor modifications made since it was built in 1926, according to the county. But it is not prepared to withstand a major earthquake, and the county cited experts’ predictions of a one in three probability of a catastrophic earthquake in the next 50 years.

The reconstructed bridge will include bike lanes and wider sidewalks separate from vehicular traffic, and will be designed to withstand earthquakes. The voters of the three counties in 2020 rejected a multi-billion-dollar measure to fund transportation and a payroll tax that would have included $150 million to replace the bridge.

Beaverton will get $2 million to design safer streets in the downtown loop, with wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, new bus stops and improved traffic lights. The loop includes the historic Old Town, library, farmers market, city park, and other downtown destinations.

According to the city, people walking or cycling in the area have trouble with thousands of fast-moving cars, crossing two state highways and a host of railroad tracks. The altered streets are intended to reduce crashes and keep drivers, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/briefs/federal-government-sending-20-million-to-portland-bridge-safer-streets-in-salem-beaverton/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos