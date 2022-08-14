FC Dallas defeats San Jose Earthquakes 4-1





FC Dallas achieved a much-needed home win as they beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

FC Dallas’ attack found a foothold in the night early and often when Jesus Ferreira scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season, while newcomer Sebastian Leggett scored his first passes in a Dallas uniform.

FC Dallas wasted no time getting to the plate in the third minute of the game. Tiki Netsabling hit the ball over the top of the Earthquakes defense to Alan Velasco, who found Ferreira open in the middle of the penalty area. Dallas Homegrown had no problem beating JT Marcinkowski.

Dallas’ lead doubled in the 20th minute as Marco Farfan found his first MLS goal. Once again, the build came on the right side of the San Jose defense as Sebastian Letgett received his first assist in Dallas when he found Farfan’s path in the penalty area.

Ferreira doubled his tally four minutes before the end of the first half with a counter-attack with Paul Areola. His US national team teammates linked up and Ferreira tried to find Velasco in the far corner but was tapped by the San Jose defender. Ferreira stayed with the ball and his shot found the back of the net.

The scoring did not stop in the second half as Velasco scored a raucous goal in the 57th minute. Lletget received a second assist for him when he found Velasco who fired from 30 yards to defeat Marcinkowski.

San Jose managed to cut the difference just minutes later when Jeremy Ibobisi’s laser shot fired a free-kick that beat Martin Paes at the close corner.

Immediate reaction: After a Pacific Northwest trip last week that brought in just one point, this was definitely a much-needed result for FC Dallas. The attacker hasn’t been able to find his final assists leading up to goals in recent weeks, but this was one of those nights when everything was clicking through. I also think that the early rebound that led to Ferreira’s first goal was a stroke of luck that has been missing at times this season as well.

At the moment, this result also creates a minor separation in the standings with FC Dallas and the clubs below. It’s not much but it’s enough for now.

Man of the Match: There are two good options here: Ferreira with two goals, Leget with his first and second passes, or Velasco’s goal and assist night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It’s a fast turnaround once again for the club as they host Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

