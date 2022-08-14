An earthquake struck the town of Kusadasi in western Turkey, but no casualties were reported





No injuries or damage were reported after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Kusadasi in Turkey’s western Kusadasi province on Sunday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 6:24 am local time was in Kusadasi Bay in the Aegean Sea. The tremors prompted some people to take to the streets and were felt in neighboring counties. It was preceded by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake five minutes ago.

The Geodynamic Institute in the Greek capital of Athens reported that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Greek island of Samos near Kusadasi. The Greek institute said the quake’s epicenter was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) under the sea floor in the strait between Samos and near Kusadasi. “There were no casualties or significant damage,” the mayor of the main village, Giorgos Stantzos, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa). The island’s residents and tourists woke up from their sleep with the earthquake. Greek media reported that the quake was also felt on the islands of Chios and Ikaria and along the Turkish Aegean coast.

Locals spent the morning in parks or on the beach, fearing a repeat of the earthquake. “It was short but violent. I ran right away. I remember the earthquake two years ago,” Mehmet Ozyci, a security guard who was on a night shift, told Demirorn News Agency (DHA). He was referring to the deadly earthquake that hit the neighboring province of Izmir in 2020.

People sit in a park after the earthquake, in Kusadasi, Aydin, western Turkey, on August 3. 14, 2022. (DHA PHOTO)

Professor Hasan Sözbilir, Director of the Earthquake Research Center (DAUM) at Dokuz Eylul University in Izmir, said earthquake fears are still prevalent in the region after the 2020 earthquake. He said the latest earthquake was the result of an underwater fault line breaking between two other fault lines named Gumuldur and Efes. . He noted that underwater fault lines were abundant between Gumuldur in Izmir and Samos and all connected to each other. “The Gumuldur and Efes fault lines are active but have not caused a destructive earthquake for a long time. They have the potential to cause earthquakes of between 5.7 and 6.8 degrees,” he told Anadolu Agency. Sözbilir noted that about 10,000 aftershocks were reported in the region following the 2020 earthquake. In Izmir and the Kusadasi earthquake was also caused by the tremors two years ago. He emphasized that all the earthquakes in the region are caused by each other, calling for measures against the largest potential earthquakes. He warned that “work to reduce the repercussions of earthquakes should be accelerated and the existing buildings should be accelerated and reinforced against the potential damages of the earthquake.” “.

Between 6:24 AM and 9:30 AM, 33 more earthquakes were recorded in the region and the Menderes district of Izmir, between magnitudes 1.1 and 2.7.

Izmir is located in the heart of Turkey’s Aegean region that stretches across the country’s western shores. The region is a patch of cities and towns where the sea of ​​the same name cuts through the land faced by the mountains. Most settlements are faced with a myriad of islands, small and large, scattered in the sea. Geography in its present form is owed to earthquakes and shifts in plate tectonics. The broader region is located at the center of the meeting point of three tectonic plates that extend into Africa, the Middle East, and Eurasia. The Arab and Eurasian plates collide with the eastern Aegean, in an area covering Izmir and other Turkish provinces. Their collision is pushing the Anatolian plate northward to the west, creating the potential for earthquakes.

Turkey, which was sitting on several active fault lines, went through a shaking period in 2021, experiencing an average of three earthquakes per hour. Given that the risk of more earthquakes still exists, the state is striving to protect its buildings as a precautionary measure in the event of a “big earthquake”. Statistics show that 23,753 earthquakes were recorded over the past year. In other words, about 65 earthquakes of varying magnitude occurred in an average day in the country. Earthquakes are monitored by 1,143 AFAD-operated seismic stations across the country, although some universities also operate their own.

