Haiti remembers the earthquake victims of 2021





Some women recover their belongings from their destroyed homes on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Los Cais, Haiti, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. AP

Haiti, plunged into an urgent crisis, on Sunday recalled the victims of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated the city a year ago. The south, whose reconstruction is progressing slowly.

In addition to those who died, the earthquake left 12,500 injured and 800,000 homeless across the southern peninsula of Haiti, and was followed by a series of aftershocks that affected more than 800,000 people, including 340,000 minors.

The earthquake, which occurred near Nieps, about 150 kilometers west of Port-au-Prince, was preceded by the assassination of President Jovenel Moyes on 7 July in an attack on his home, which exacerbated the battles for influence between armed gangs, which contributed to the exacerbation of the crisis situation in country.

Honoring the Victims In a series of Twitter messages, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called out the victims and assured that his government would “spare no effort or sacrifice to continue supporting” those affected by the earthquake, the second deadliest earthquake in the past 25 years in Latin America, the list that tops the list. The earthquake that occurred in 2010 in this state, which killed nearly 300,000. people.

On the sadly unforgettable 14th of August, I renew my sentiments of solidarity with the brave people of the South, marking the first anniversary of the terrible earthquake that devastated the country. this area,” wrote Henri, the highest authority in Haiti. After the assassination of President Moise.

Before “this pain and ordeal which continues to disrupt the daily lives of our brothers and sisters in the South”; The Prime Minister called on his compatriots to “reflection and solidarity to continue to show the same spirit of coexistence that appeared after the disaster.”

A year after the earthquake and when part of the country was devastated by the war between armed gangs, reconstruction in the south, one of the most vulnerable in the country and where thousands of people are left homeless, has not progressed.

“Reconstruction is not over yet. It is very advanced,” Jo-Ann Garnier, executive director of the NGO Inpac, which works with people with disabilities, told Evie. There are at least 5,000 people with some special condition in humanitarian need after the earthquake.

Even before the earthquake, accessibility was a major concern.

“These are people who are forced to depend on others because of the inaccessibility of the built environment,” he said. .

Despite this, the Prime Minister affirmed in his messages yesterday that he was “delighted” with the results obtained so far.

The Conference: The International Donors Conference for the Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula was held in Port-au-Prince, and promised $600 million to start reconstruction, a third of the expected 2,000 million.

Figures requested $1,515 million for the social sectors, 197 million for the productive sector, 172 million for infrastructure and 94 million for the cross-professional sectors; And the next four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegaltimes.com/haiti-remembers-the-victims-of-the-2021-earthquake/66997/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos