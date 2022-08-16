Researchers hope that the fiber-optic cable will teach and detect seismic science





Underground fiber-optic cables are being installed throughout Humboldt County, and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, believe they may be able to use this technology to gain valuable feedback about earthquakes, and possibly strengthen the early warning system and tools. To discover faults that may produce earthquakes in the future.

Optical fiber cable is the backbone of the Internet. Currently, the world’s longest fiber optic line is being built between Humboldt County and Singapore to improve global connectivity and local broadband service.

Besides the installation of this long cable across the Pacific Ocean, there is an effort to expand Internet access in rural areas of Humboldt County by installing shorter fiber optic cables along our highways. One such cable is located along the Old Arcata Road between Arcata and Eureka.

Fiber-optic cables can detect changes in the ground during earthquakes. Researchers are studying how the cable’s optical parameters change when it is shaken by an earthquake. In collaboration with the county, the city of Arcata, PG&E and local landowners, these researchers have installed about 50 seismometers, instruments that respond to ground noise and motion, along the new line. They conduct a multi-month assessment of the line, revealing even the smallest earthquakes that occur daily in our highly seismic region. Cal Poly Humboldt Geology students were part of seismometer installation, battery replacement, and data recovery. They will also participate in the future analysis of the data.

“You can’t understand an earthquake unless you record the wide range of frequencies it emits,” says Carrie Stockdale, a geology student at Cal Poly Humboldt who was involved in installing the node and will continue to research the data. “Seismometers are the control tool that really helps us understand what is happening on the ground. The project managed to record dozens of earthquakes in its first two months.”

This is a collaboration between Cal Poly Humboldt, USGS, UC Berkeley, University of Washington, Cal Tech, Vero Communications, and OptaSense Inc. and city and county governments, including the Arcata Police Department, which allowed the project to house some of their equipment.

If fiber-optic cables prove to provide valuable insights into Earth’s movements, then underground cables can be used to better understand and monitor earthquakes and other geological hazards.

