🌱 Magnitude 2.7 earthquake on Saturday + lawsuit prevented

Partly sunny. High: 92 Low: 66.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday at approximately 5:16 a.m. There are a few individual reports of light shaking, but it is likely that it was not felt very far from the epicenter. (Volcano Discovery) A lawsuit aimed at stopping the transfer of circuit judges from Jefferson County to Madison County was dismissed Friday. The lawsuit was supported on behalf of the Jefferson County candidate for office before it was transferred. The judge found that the transfer was made lawfully by the Judicial Resource Reallocation Committee. (WHNT) Applications Science International (SAIC) has partnered with Alabama A&M University to make two students in the school’s College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences beneficiaries of a $100,000 scholarship fund. One student has already been selected, but the university is in the process of selecting the other. (Yellowhammer News) Athens-based Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for the store later this year! All jobs come with benefits and hourly wages range from $16 to $18. (WHNT)

Municipal elections are scheduled for next Tuesday, August 23. Be sure to come out and vote! (details)

