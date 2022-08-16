Three ways USAID has continued to support the people of Afghanistan





One year ago, on August 15, 2021, the world watched with horror the collapse of the government of Afghanistan after a massive military advance by the Taliban. Since those chaotic early days, the Taliban’s takeover of power has led to economic and political instability and deterioration of basic services across the country, including soaring prices for basic foodstuffs, leaving more than half of the country’s population in need of humanitarian support.

Before the collapse of the Government of Afghanistan on August 15, USAID supported a robust humanitarian response in Afghanistan alongside our partners on the ground — and we never stopped. Since August 2021, the United States has provided more than $774 million in humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including more than $573 million from USAID.

Here are three ways USAID has continued to save lives and stand with the people of Afghanistan over the past year:

1. Help avert a food security crisis

Aid groups, including USAID partners, avoided a worst-case food security scenario by increasing emergency food assistance in the fall and winter. With USAID support, our partners have been able to reach more than 11 million people with critical food and nutrition assistance since August 2021. In addition, USAID’s partner in the UN World Food Program continues to place food and other supplies close to Strategic border crossings in the region and around the world. country for distribution in the coming winter months.

2. Keeping families safe during winter

With the onset of a harsh winter, US humanitarian partners ramped up their assistance—particularly shelter support—to protect people from the cold. In mid-2021, we reached approximately 358,000 people with shelter assistance; That number jumped to 1.2 million in the following months. Aid organizations have also helped vulnerable families stay warm by providing blankets, fuel, heaters, shelter repair kits, and winter clothes, as well as cash for rent.

3. Respond quickly to the June 2022 earthquake

On June 22, 2022, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan. Within hours, USAID partners were responding with vital relief including emergency health care, food, shelter, water and sanitation, and health assistance. With support from USAID and other donors, IOM has distributed more than 30,000 emergency kits to more than 40,000 earthquake survivors in Khost and Paktika provinces – the two areas worst affected by the earthquake.

The past year has been devastating for the people of Afghanistan, as many of them faced insecurity and uncertainty as they struggled to meet their basic needs in the midst of conflict, displacement, COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, all at the head of Taliban control. The United States will continue to stand with the Afghan people and remain committed to providing assistance to the most vulnerable.

Get more information about [USAID’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan](Get more information on USAID’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/three-ways-usaid-has-continued-support-people-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

