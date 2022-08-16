We will not forget the children of Afghanistan





On the ground within 48 hours on June 22, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan in the Paktika and Khost provinces causing widespread devastation. Hundreds of children were killed, many more were injured and 58 children lost their parents in the devastation.

Nazi and Beloved and Zed are brothers. They lost their entire family in the recent earthquake and are now living with their aunt. I don’t know what will happen and what we will do. I’m very scared “.

We had nowhere to live in this sweltering heat. UNICEF donated tents, plastic rugs and hygiene kits. Thank you.” – Sweetheart, Nine

The earthquake hit communities in already vulnerable areas that were already suffering from persistent food insecurity, acute malnutrition, as well as outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhea (AWD).

UNICEF responded quickly by providing life-saving health care, water, sanitation and hygiene kits – including hygiene kits, soap bars and water treatment tablets.

Within a week of the earthquake, UNICEF and its partners were able to reach 5,500 families with cash assistance to help the families meet their needs.

