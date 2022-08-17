San Jose Earthquakes to hire USMNT Assistant Luchi Gonzalez as Head Coach: Source





A source confirmed to The Athletic that the San Jose Earthquakes have appointed US men’s national team assistant Luchi Gonzalez as their next head coach. The team was informed of the decision on Tuesday.

MLS insider Tom Bogert was the first to report the news.

Gonzalez will take charge after this year’s World Cup for the 2023 MLS season. San Jose’s current temporary staff, led by Alex Covelo, will see through the remainder of the 2022 season.

Gonzalez, who joined the Greg Berhalter crew last December, had his last practice at FC Dallas. He was fired last September in his third season with the club, which led to his appearance in two playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

The former MLS forward will join the 13th-placed Earthquakes in the Western Conference on 5-9-11 after former coach Matthias Almeida was sacked in April. Conveniently tucked away in the conference basement, the length of the San Jose coaching hunt has essentially left the team with little hope of shattering the playoff picture in 2022.

Covelo did a good job removing some of the toxicity that marked the end of Almeyda’s tenure on the touchline. He will be tasked with preparing players in 2023 stronger, and his lame-duck nature may also allow him to take more risks to impress his potential future employer while seeing more untapped players.

The calling card of Gonzalez’s time in Dallas was his confidence in the young players. As San Jose continues to skew their squad towards local players with the upside, his ideology is clearly a good fit for a team looking to make the most despite relatively low roster spending (highest wage bill ranked 23rd in mid-May).

Cady Coyle, Benji Kikanovic and Jeremy Ibobisi could all remain on attack under Gonzalez, while Coyle in particular might see development benefits under one of MLS’ great talent pools.

His style of play, referred to by Dallas fans as LuchiBall, asks his players to build from behind while constantly pressing the opponent with the ball. San Jose’s renaissance could be accelerated if local companies like Casey Walls, Cruz Medina, and Niko Tsakiris can take a leap forward in 2023.

Either way, it’s an accurate date for a team looking to keep pace with the evolution of MLS.

(Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today)

