New research reveals more about the magnitude of the January eruption, as researchers call for better preparation – ScienceDaily





A new study finds that the initial tsunami wave generated by the eruption of the underwater volcano Hong Tonga Hapai in Tonga in January 2022 was 90 meters high, about nine times the height of the highly destructive Japan tsunami of 2011.

An international research team says the volcanic eruption should serve as a wake-up call for international groups looking to protect people from similar events in the future, claiming that volcanic tsunami detection and monitoring systems are comparable ’30-year-old’ tools for detection. earthquake events.

Dr. Mohammad Haydarzadeh, Secretary General of the International Tsunami Committee and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering at the University of Bath, authored the research along with colleagues based in Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Croatia.

By comparison, the largest seismic tsunamis were recorded prior to the Tonga event following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake near Japan and the 1960 Chilean earthquake, which had an initial height of 10 metres. Those were more destructive as they got closer to the ground, with waves that were wider.

Dr. Haiderzadeh says the Tonga tsunami should serve as a wake-up call for greater preparedness and understanding of the causes and signs of tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions. He says: “The tsunami in Tonga tragically killed five people and caused widespread destruction, but its effects would have been greater had the volcano been located close to human communities. The volcano is located about 70 kilometers from the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa – – This distance greatly reduced its destructive power.

“This was a huge and unique event highlighting that we should invest internationally in improving systems for detecting volcanic tsunamis as these systems are currently about 30 years behind the systems we used for seismic monitoring. We are not prepared for volcanic tsunamis.”

The research was conducted by analyzing ocean observation data recordings of atmospheric pressure changes and sea level oscillations, along with computer simulations validated using real-world data.

The research team found that the tsunami was unique because the waves were caused not only by the water displaced by the eruption, but also by massive atmospheric pressure waves, which circled the globe several times. This ‘double mechanism’ created a two-part tsunami – the initial ocean waves generated by atmospheric pressure waves more than one hour later were followed by a second eruption caused by the displacement of water from the eruption.

This combination means that the tsunami warning centers did not detect the initial wave because they were programmed to detect tsunamis based on water displacement rather than atmospheric pressure waves.

The research team also found that the January event was among very few tsunamis strong enough to travel around the world – they were recorded in all of the world’s oceans and large seas from Japan and the west coast of the United States in the North Pacific to coasts. within the Mediterranean.

The research, which was co-authored by colleagues from GNS Science in New Zealand, the Society for the Development of Earthquake Forecasting in Japan, Split University in Croatia, and Brunel University in London, was published this week in the Journal of Ocean Engineering.

“The 2018 Anak Krakatau volcano and the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption clearly showed us that coastal areas around the volcano’s islands are at risk of being hit by devastating tsunamis,” says Dr. Aditya Gusman, Tsunami Modeller at the New Zealand Earth Sciences Service. Although it may be preferable to have low-lying coastal areas completely free of residential buildings, this policy may not be practical in some places where volcanic tsunamis may be considered infrequent events.”

Adds co-author, Dr. These systems save lives. In addition, in volcanic areas, monitoring of volcanic activity should be organised, and more high-quality research into volcanic eruptions and at-risk areas is always a good idea.”

Separate research led by University of Bath atmospheric physicist Dr Corwin Wright and published in June found that the Tonga eruption caused atmospheric gravitational waves that reached the edge of space.

