Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Lucknow, UP





The quake was felt in Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday morning as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the capital of Uttar Pradesh state. According to the National Seismology Center, the quake occurred at 1.12 a.m. on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the surface of the earth. The north-northeast region of the city saw the greatest impact. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage so far.

“A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 India Time, Latitude: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” the Seismological Authority said in a tweet.

Mild tremors in Himachal, G&K, Uttarakhand 1 day before

A day ago, light tremors were reported in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand that was hit by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm. Also in Jammu and Kashmir, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the south-southwest part of Hanley village, according to the Central Statistics Authority. Kinnor district of Himachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called micro earthquakes. People don’t usually feel it. Earthquakes between 3.0 and 3.9 are called “minor” and do not have the intensity to cause any damage. Shocks of 4.0 to 4.9 are called “light earthquakes,” while shocks of 5 to 6 can cause moderate damage in populated areas. Earthquakes of more than 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life in large areas.

