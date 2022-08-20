Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Lucknow and surrounding areas





li > a.highlight, a.hlight{ background-color: #fff147; padding: 6px by 9px; left margin: -9px; right margin: -9px; color: #000000; } .meganizr > li > .highlight_text { color: #fff147; font weight: wide; }]]>

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Lucknow

According to the National Seismology Center, the quake occurred at 1.12 a.m.

PTI, Lucknow, Aug 20 2022, 12:24 Updated: Aug 20 2022, 13:14 GMT

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Lucknow and several nearby areas in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

They said there were no reports of loss of life.

According to the National Seismology Center, the earthquake occurred at 1.12 am. The epicenter of the quake was in Nepal’s Bahrash district, at a depth of 82 km.

Check out DH’s latest videos

Check out DH’s latest videos

Get a summary of the day’s top news in your inbox

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your user experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, and the revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X .section-container { overflow: hidden; position: relative; } #infinite_articles> .section-container #page-title {margin-top: 40px; } #infinite_articles .next_story {background-color: #0087a8; text alignment: center; color: #fff; padding: 6px; bottom margin: 10px; position: relative; font size: 18px; } #infinite_articles .next_story: after {content: “”; offer is blocked; margin: auto; bottom margin: 10px; width: 0; height: 0; left border: 15px solid transparent; Right border: 15 pixels transparent solid; top border: 15px solid #0087a8; bottom padding: 10px; Position: absolute. left: 0; right: 0; } #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_more_container {position: absolute; bottom: 0 pixels; Background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba(255,255,255,1) 65%) ; background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba(255,255,255,1) 65%) ; background: linear gradient (down, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65%); filter: progid: DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr = “#00ffffff”, endColorstr = “#ffffff”, GradientType = 0); Width: 100%; text alignment: center; padding: 50px; } #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_full_article {background-color: #000; border radius: 2px; padding: 8px by 15px; color: #fff; Convert text: uppercase; Pointer: pointer. font size: 14px; } # main-wrapper > .section-container .nxt_stry_btn, #infinite_articles > .section-container .nxt_stry_btn {background-color: #0087a8; color: #fff; padding: 10px; Convert text: uppercase; font size: 14px; text decoration: none; margin: 20px; position: relative; text alignment: left; border radius: 3px; Width: 185 pixels; } .dynamic_articles { position: static; down: 0; Width: 100%; background color: #ffffff; z-index: 99999; } .node-type-article # city-container { display: none; }media (max-width: 1279px) {.dynamic_articles, body.node-type-article #sidebar-second-wrapper {display: none! important; }} .dynamic_articles ul { border-top: 1px solid #6ec6ff; } .dynamic_articles li {width: 20%; display: inline block; vertical alignment: center; Right border: 1 px solid #6ec6ff; } .dynamic_articles li: hover { cursor: pointer; } .dynamic_articles li.active {opacity: 1; background color: #b0dbff; right boundary: none; } .dynamic_articles li: last-child { border-right: none; } .dynamic_articles img {width: 80px; Height: 65px; float: left; padding: 10px; } .dynamic_articles .dyn_art_title {padding: 5px 10px 0px; color: #000; font size: 14px; line height: 18px; word break: break a word; Line weight: 600; } .dynamic_articles .arrow-right {border-top: 30px solid transparent; Bottom border: 30px transparent solid; left stroke: 35px fixed #0f99f3 ; float: left; padding right: 10px; position: relative; } .dynamic_articles li.active .arrow-right {opacity: 1; left stroke: 35px fixed #00609e; } .dynamic_articles .arrow-right span {position: absolute; left: -28px; top: -10px; color: #fff; font weight: wide; font size: 19px; } #footer-wrapper {margin-bottom: 60px; } .node-type-article .sq-horoscope-bg {height: 249px; Stroke: 2 solid pixels #f5f5f5; } # footer-wrapper .share-wrapper { left: 10px; }media (max-width: 1279px) { # article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, #article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, #article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container { width : no thing! } # article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.display !Block {display: block-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, #article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.display! Important; } .st0-scroll {fill: none; stroke: #FFFFFF; Stroke width: 2; } .nxt_stry_btn .arrow {position: absolute; top: -25px; Right: 5px; Width: 31 pixels; Height: 50px; } .scroll-down-animate {-moz-animation: scroll-down-animate 3s infinite; -webkit-animation: scroll down and move infinite 3s; Animation: swipe down and move 3 infinite seconds; } keyframes scroll-down-animate {0%, 20%, 50%, 80%, 100% {-moz-transform: translateY(0); -ms- transform: translateY(0); -webkit-transform: translateY(0); transform: translateY(-1); } 40% {-moz-transform: translateY(-11px); -ms- transform: translateY(-11px); -webkit-transform: translateY(-11px); transform: translateY(-10px); } 60% {-moz-transform: translateY(-15px); -ms- transform: translateY(-15px); -webkit-transform: translateY(-15px); transform: translateY(-10px); }}}media (max-width: 480px) {} .related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 237px; Right margin: 2.5%; float: left; }media (max-width: 780px) {.related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 233px; }} .owl-nav span { padding: 3px 10px; font size: 40px; } .owl-prev { position: absolute; highest: 49%; Background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! Important ; Color: #ffffff! Important ; left: -9 pixels; } .owl-next { position: absolute; highest: 49%; Background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! Important ; Color: #ffffff! Important ; Right: -9 pixels; } .owl-carousel .owl-stage-external {width: 100%; } #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_full_article.expand-btn__link {background: #0087a8; border: none; border radius: 30px; shadow box: 0 4px 10px rgba(0,0,0,0.16); display: inline block; font size: 17px; font weight: wide; line height: 1.6; margin: 0 auto; minimum width: 196 pixels; padding: 15px by 30px; position: unset; text decoration: none; bottom: -120px; color: #fff; text decoration: none; Text conversion: none; padding: 10px; } .aniHolder {float: right; top margin: -25px; left margin: 18px; right margin: 10px; } .chevron {position: absolute; Width: 20 pixels; Height: 7px; opacity: 0; Transform: 3 d scale (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); Animation: 3s move ease out infinite; } .chevron: first child {animation: move 3s easy-out 1s infinite; } .chevron: nth-child (2) {animation: move 3s easy-out 2s infinite; } .chevron: before, .chevron: after {content: ”; Position: absolute. top: 0; Height: 100%; Width: 51%; background: #fff; } .chevron: before { left: 0; Conversion: deflection (0°, 30°); } .chevron: after {right: 0; Width: 50%; Conversion: deflection (0°, -30°); } keyframes move {25% {opacity: 1;} 33% {opacity: 1; transform: translateY (30px); } 67% { opacity: 1; transform: translateY (40px); } 100% { opacity: 0; transform: translateY (55px) scale3d (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); } } pulse keyframes { to { opacity: 1; }} #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_more_container {left: 0px; }]]> .section-container {overflow: unset! important; } .lhs_p2 {margin-bottom: 20px; }}]]>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/earthquake-of-magnitude-52-hits-lucknow-neighbouring-districts-1137725.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos