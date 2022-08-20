What are the most earthquake prone areas in India?





An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, on Saturday morning. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake hit the city at 1.12 a.m. at a depth of 82 kilometers. “Earthquake Magnitude: 5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 GMT, Latitude: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” the National Science Center tweeted Earthquakes,” he said in a tweet.

What is an earthquake?

The Earth’s outer surface contains large, thin, hard plates called tectonic plates. It moves very slowly but sometimes gets stuck at its edges due to friction. When the edge overcomes the friction, a massive wave of energy is released that travels through the Earth’s crust. This is called an earthquake. Places where edges get stuck are called faults.

The earthquake occurs tens of kilometers below the surface. When it occurs under the mass of the earth, the massive amount of energy shakes the earth and destroys the infrastructure. When they occur below the surface of the ocean, they cause tsunamis. An earthquake above 6 on the Richter scale would be potentially devastating.

earthquakes in india

India has experienced many catastrophic earthquakes in its long history. Thousands of people died in the 2001 Bhuj earthquake. The country receives hundreds of light earthquakes every year. According to some studies, 54 percent of the land in India is prone to earthquakes. India is divided into four seismic zones – Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5. Zone 5 is the most seismic, and Zone 2 is the least.

Zone 5 is considered a high damage risk area. Kashmir, the western and central Himalayas, northern and central Bihar, the northeast, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands make up this region. Its area factor is 0.36. Structure designers take this factor into account when designing earthquake-resistant buildings.

Zone 4 is a high damage risk area. The area factor here is 0.24. Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, West Up, Bihar, and North Bengal are located in Zoe.

Zone 3: Cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar are located in this region. This is an area of ​​medium damage risk with an area factor of 0.16.

District 2: Cities like Bulandshahr, Moradabad and Gorakhpur are located in this district. This region has very low chances of an earthquake and has a region factor of 0.10. There is no region 1 in the Indian system.

