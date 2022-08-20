Julie goes from earthquake mercy missions to river rescue





After decades of helping victims of earthquakes, explosions and floods around the world, Julie Ryan is now focused on rescuing people who have fallen into the York Rivers.

The 56-year-old is from Wellborn, near Malton, who was an International Rescue volunteer from 1991 until 2018, and now works at the York Rescue Boat.

Jolie told how, after joining the International Rescue Committee, she underwent three years of intensive training before qualifying as a volunteer specializing in urban search and rescue in 1994.

“My first earthquake mission was the Kobe earthquake, Japan in January 1995,” she said. “I was the only lifesaver in town.

“I have come around the world and the UK to disasters since then, such as earthquakes, floods, missing persons searches and factory explosions, flying to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Colombia and Japan twice.

“I have held the positions of Assistant Operational Director, National Public Relations and Press Officer, Investigations Officer and Guardian for over 32 years with the International Rescue Committee.”

In 2005, Jolie spoke about her efforts in Pakistan after the devastating earthquake. “We were told that someone heard something from under a pile of rubble and went to investigate,” she said.

“One of our team members put his hand in a hole with his flashlight – and another little hand grabbed the torch.

“It was a little boy of 14 and we proceeded to get him out. It took about half an hour to release him. He was covered in dust but fine.”

Then she and her team were flown by helicopter to a mountain village, where the earthquake shattered a religious school and voices were heard from under the rubble.

‘I put my head in a hole and yelled hi – and that sound was clear as day,’ she said, ‘he shouted again.’ There were two boys and they were buried on their beds for five days.

With the help of a German canine team, the boys, aged 14-16, were rescued in a three-hour operation.

Jolie, who carried the Olympic torch in 2012 because of her work for the International Rescue Committee, and works part-time as a senior service manager for the NHS, said she shut down rescue boots overseas in 2018 but has remained at the IRC as an investigative officer. A specialist advisor.

“I decided to focus my skills locally, so in 2019 I joined the York Rescue Boat and started working in the summer of 2020.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing health issues, I am unable to continue operational but I am the media lead for YRB so continue to contribute to saving lives in York.”

She has also been a volunteer social media officer for the Ryedale community food bank, and has qualified as a volunteer restaurateur at St Johns Ambulance, she said.

