How to watch the San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC game: Preview, odds





LAFC is wrapping up their double match week on Saturday when they head to NorCal to face the San Jose Earthquakes in their second team meeting of the 2022 season.

The Lions and Golds were most recently played on Tuesday, hosting DC United at The Bank and the winner knocked out 1-0 on the night. Kwadwo Opoku came off the bench to score the winner in the second half, and while previous LAFC wins were no fun, they maintained a perfect footprint on DC and extended their winning streak to seven games.

Earthquakes are second in the Western standings, but don’t let that fool you, because they’ve been in every game they’ve played recently and Jeremy Ibobisi is still at the top of the standings. Having said that, they have not won their last six games, most recently losing 4-1 on the road to FC Dallas. I could see the air slowly deflate from their metaphorical blimp once and for all with no hope of qualifying, or I could see them really fighting and making every match a battle the length of the distance. It’s pretty much their calling card the past few years their battle, and they’ve outperformed LAFC at times over the years as well.

It’s another obvious trap game for LAFC, as they’re flying and their opponent isn’t quite the same, but I think format might go out the window in the process. Steve Cherundolo needs to keep his team hungry, which he has done so far, make the right spins in the lineup, and the players need to perform at their best. Hopefully the league leaders can continue with this game.

Injuries / Absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) – Doubtful Question Giorgio Chiellini (Load Management) – Doubtful

San Jose:

Gilbert Fuentes (Personal) – Exit odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LAFC (-120), San Jose (+240) and a tie (+300), so LAFC is a big favorite on the road. Hope they keep rolling.

How to watch:

Saturday’s game between LAFC and Earthquakes will be broadcast locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV and will be broadcast in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT and will begin at 7:08.

Come and chat with us in the comments section below!

