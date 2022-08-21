Strengthening options for earthquake-prone buildings scheduled for the area





David Unwin/Staff

Of the approximately 70 buildings in downtown Marton, half are classified as earthquake-prone and more than 15 are listed as heritage buildings.

Businessmen and residents of Rangitīkei receive a lesson on how to strengthen earthquake-prone buildings.

The area is located in a highly seismic zone, which means that Rangituki District Council has less than 15 years to rebuild, demolish or earthquake to reinforce iconic buildings and heritage buildings in city centers across the region.

The council will need to reinforce earthquake-prone buildings by 2025 – a deadline imposed by the government.

With the aim of educating businesses about the options available for earthquake strengthening, the District Council held a presentation on Friday, with experts, consultants and building owners.

Dmytro Dizhur demonstrates the different techniques that can be used to reinforce buildings.

The preservation of iconic buildings in the area is important, said Roger Wilkinson, an experienced project manager and electrician, who owns residential and commercial buildings in New Zealand and Australia.

“Rangitoki is full of beautiful buildings. There is a social factor associated with them.”

Wilkinson, who was converting St. David’s Presbyterian Church, a large heritage building built in 1884 in Dunedin, into four apartments, told the county council to open for approval.

“[The] The approval process may be more difficult than conducting an engineering assessment.”

Wilkinson spoke of his exploration of several earthquake engineering solutions to determine the best option for transforming the church.

Rangitīkei has a number of buildings that need reinforcement.

Structural engineer and founder of DIZHUR Consulting, Dmytro Dizhur, said there are techniques such as off-plane optimization of unreinforced masonry walls, using strong wooden trusses and ‘snake’ fixtures as part of a broader seismic modernization of masonry buildings.

“This cost-effective technology has been widely adopted across New Zealand.”

Consultant Jill Duncan said there were some buildings in the area that were in dire need of seismic reinforcement.

“this is [the presentations] It is of great importance to us. Marton owns a large number of heritage buildings and the council has purchased a large number of them to consider altering and revitalizing downtown.

Main Street Marton is lined with heritage buildings, which the council wants to revive.

“Taihape Town Hall needs immediate reinforcement.”

She said it was closed after it was found to be too dangerous in the event of an earthquake.

It was extremely important to the community, not only because it was an iconic building in Taihape, but it also contained facilities such as a library, auditorium, and information center.

“We definitely need some options to strengthen the earthquakes.”

Town Hall closed in December 2021 after it was found that it had received a new standard building rating of 10%. A building with less than 34% is rated as “earthquake-prone”.

However, residents said the council was late in presenting options.

Resident Robert Snyders said it was too little and too late.

“There is nothing special about the presentation, and it wouldn’t take long to get in touch with the people at Whanganui and Palmy who promoted the work.

“It should have been done earlier.”

As of 2017, buildings in a high-seismic zone – including Rangitīkei – that did not meet national building standards had to be either reinforced or demolished within 15 years of the hazard identification.

