An earthquake hit Haiti one year ago. Many homes are still flattened.

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – Guismet d’Urvilliers spent six years building a home for his family in Corail, a remote area on the coast of the southwestern Haiti Peninsula. Then, last August, a powerful earthquake shattered its solid concrete walls – his “life’s work” – and reduced them to rubble.

Now, one year later, Dorvilier, a public school principal, still lives with eight family members under a plastic sheet. His closest neighbors are, too. His school – one of seven in Corial that was devastated by the earthquake – has yet to be reconstructed, with only weeks to go until the new school year.

“The state has abandoned us,” said Dorvilier.

His struggle is emblematic of the quagmire across much of southwestern Haiti one year after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14 killed more than 2,200 people, injured 12,000 and flattened tens of thousands of homes and buildings in an area still crumbling. From the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Populations have been frustrated by recovery and rebuilding efforts that have progressed at an icy pace, stymied by escalating gang violence in the capital, political instability, a global economic slowdown, donor fatigue, and other crises around the world to attract more attention. – And dollars.

After the earthquake, the United Nations appealed for $187 million. Donors contributed $77 million – less than half.

Silvera Guillaume, a civil protection official stationed in Les Caye, a coastal city hard hit by an earthquake, said. That is why there is less investment in the south.

The result is that Haitians feel forgotten, compelled to take actions that are meant to be temporary, but which they fear are permanent. Thousands of displaced families live in camps or under tarps. The roads are not accessible. Destroyed buildings, including schools and hospitals, await repair or demolition.

Sandra Lamarck, MSF operations coordinator in Haiti, said access to healthcare in the southwest was already limited before the earthquake, and there was no sustained reconstruction effort for facilities damaged or destroyed. Visited Les Cayes in June.

“Nothing has changed after a year, or very little has changed,” she said.

Of the 1,250 schools damaged or destroyed, 38 have been reconstructed. Teachers have tried to give lessons under trees or flimsy tents that provide little, if any, protection from the rain. According to UNICEF, this has deprived more than 250,000 children of “adequate” access to education.

Dorvilier said a man in Coriel offered his house as a temporary school. But he expelled 290 students and their teachers in April. The house was damaged during the earthquake, and he wanted to start repairing it.

“Our only hope of reopening this year is an NGO that has promised to rebuild a better temporary school,” Dorvilier said. “Parents of our students cannot contribute. … They cannot buy books for their children, and many of them come to school without shoes.”

Last year’s earthquake was more powerful than the earthquake that killed more than 220,000 people here in 2010, but caused less damage because the epicenter was further from Port-au-Prince, the densely populated capital. However, it has hit many remote and hard-to-reach towns and breadbaskets in the Caribbean nation.

The response has been complicated by extreme hunger, endemic poverty, intermittent fuel shortages, increased gang violence and political instability exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moss in July 2021.

A year on, and on just about every indicator, trends are headed in the wrong direction.

The inflation rate rose to 26%. An increasing number of people are facing acute food insecurity. Those affected by the earthquake were among the most food-insecure areas of Haiti.

Violent gangs tightened their grip on parts of Port-au-Prince and the main artery in the south, terrorizing Haitians at all stations with rampant kidnappings. A truce reached in the immediate aftermath of the quake expired long ago to allow aid through.

This has left aid groups with few options but to fly or travel by boat to reach the quake-hit areas. Gangs also control some ports. Private contractors who move fuel, medicine, or other materials to the south have raised their prices to compensate for the safety risks.

“Working in such a situation is a headache,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Director of Haiti. “We have to admit this.”

Haiti’s provisional government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, pledged to crack down on gang violence, but there was no change. Meanwhile, the Haitian justice system’s investigation into Moise’s assassination has stalled.

“It’s not like you’ve had these issues during the response and you’ve seen them improve over the past year,” said Kara Buck, director of Mercy Corps in Haiti. “Not only is it not getting better – it’s getting worse.”

The effects of the security crisis in Port-au-Prince had ripple effects in the earthquake-affected region.

In Corail, 32 farmers attempted to travel by boat to Port-au-Prince last month to sell fish and crops, but when their boat reached the coastal town of Léogâne, it was seized by armed bandits who tied passengers with rope, confiscated their goods and took away the boat’s engines, leaving the boat drifting in the water .

“These people are constantly asking me for help because they lost their equipment during the earthquake,” said Alex Maxia, Mayor of Corail. “Insecurity is spiraling out of control, and now it is difficult for them to sell their hard work in the context of high inflation.”

Many here were keen to avoid the mistakes of responding to the 2010 earthquake. International agencies committed more than $13 billion to respond to the disaster, but much of it was poorly managed and aid groups faced heavy criticism for failing to coordinate with local officials and allow them to lead the response.

More than a decade later, some analysts say, the ghosts of 2010 may have made potential donors reluctant.

“distance [2021] “This is also due to the question of how the money was used in 2010 and donor fatigue with regard to Haiti,” said Christian Crickbaum, Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti.

This created a cruel irony.

“The situation in Haiti is deteriorating,” Krickbaum said. “Needs are increasing but not necessarily contributions.”

