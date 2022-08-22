



Bakersfield, CA (KGET) – “Mirthquake” has a better ring than “concert coax-out,” but the latter is certainly what the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra board of directors had in mind when it announced its first orchestra lineup for a 1952 post-quake performance.

Headline: Liberace’s Brilliant Pianist, Elton John of His Time. Liberace’s appearance on October 27 is something special, according to California’s Beth Henley, who noted that 10,000 fans have been turned away from his recently ran out show at the Hollywood Bowl.

EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, aftershocks struck

Bakersfield patrons may have been excused to think twice about attending a concert in a gigantic concrete box just two months after they were hit by a violent earthquake on August 22, 1952, which condemned some of the city’s oldest and most valuable buildings.

But the Harvey Auditorium, on the campus of Bakersfield High School, built in 1948 to architect Chales Biggar’s engineering specifications, did well in the earthquake, as did several buildings in Biggar’s portfolio, including the Haberfelde Building, built in 1927, and in Bakersfield Californian, which was built in 1926, so people had every reason to be self-confident.

But 1,800 fans of the Kern Philharmonic Orchestra, as it was then called the BSO, did not turn out to celebrate an architect. Come to entertain them. The lead writer in California called it a “musical earthquake.”

Liberace came in—and did so for nothing, forfeiting his usual $3,500 wage (about $40,000 in today’s dollars) as “earthquake interest” for the economically struggling Symphony.

Henley wrote that the show, which opened with Philharmonic sans Liberace and included Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, was a smash success even before Liberace and his conductor brother George took the stage in the second half of the show.

MORE: The ’52 earthquake gave Bakersfield traffic engineers a favor, knocking out an intrusive clock tower

The award-winning 32-year-old gay pianist, who “generously donated an entire one-man show,” wrote the award-winning gay pianist, was performing “artistic glow.” He “rigged a whole bunch of notes” and “tortured his fingers” with tricky rounds across the keyboard.

She concluded with a note presumably intended to cheer up enamored fans: “He’s single!”

