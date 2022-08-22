Bali: Earthquake strikes off the coast of one of Australia’s closest neighbours





A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of one of Australia’s closest neighbours, with tourists in Bali reporting that they felt earthquakes.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia Monday afternoon at a depth of 140.9 km, according to the US Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program.

Watch more in the video above

Watch the latest news on channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus >>

The quake occurred about 49 km southeast of Nusa Dua and 62 km from Denpasar in Bali.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia at this point.

Vacationers in Bali reported that they felt the tremors, but said the tremor ended quickly and lasted about 10 seconds.

An earthquake hit the coast of Indonesia. Credit: Geoscience Australia

Australian tourist Jane Hagman was enjoying her vacation in Legian with her husband and friends when she felt “the scariest thing ever”.

Hagman has been visiting Bali for over 30 years and says she’s never felt anything like it.

She told 7NEWS, “We were in our room on the third floor and had a jolt…then (it got) a lot stronger, and we went ‘we need to get out of here.'”

The couple ran outside and saw tourists flocking to the front desk when the shaking stopped.

“It was pretty hectic for a few minutes,” Hagman said. “The whole building was moved, it was crazy.”

“The windows were shaking and the bed was moving side to side and we were looking around like, ‘Shall we move? Do we run? And we were like, “Yeah, we need to get out of here.” “

“I felt it in Sanur, the hotel was rocking. A little scary,” one of the vacationers wrote on social media.

Another man said, “Well, that was so scary, we were in the pool and everything was moving.”

“We are in Ubud. It felt good here. One woman said, “The villa was shaking.

“I just went through my first earthquake and I can tell you. I don’t want to try anything else because it put fear inside me here in my mind.”

No significant damage has been reported at this point.

Tourist killed in strange accident during European holiday

Sub-zero temperatures hit Australia as cold waves move across southern states

Play Video

Coldplay stops the concert in the middle of the song, and asks the audience to put the phones away.

Coldplay stops the concert mid-song, and asks the audience to put the phones away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/weather/earthquakes/major-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-one-of-australias-closest-neighbours-c-7967296 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos