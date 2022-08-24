



Seismologists say the 4.4-magnitude quake at Kadu on Sunday could be the aftermath of a larger earthquake 43 years ago.

KEY POINTS: Seismologists say the latest Cado quake may have been a follow-up to the quake 43 years ago Geoscience Australia revised the magnitude of the latest Western Australia earthquake to 4.4, and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake hit the remote town of Whitbelt at midday on Sunday, where a quake was felt 180 kilometers away in the Perth metropolitan area.

There were no reports of damage or injury to people.

The earthquake comes 43 years after the city experienced one of the strongest earthquakes on record in Western Australia – a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in 1979.

Geoscience Australia confirmed that it was very common for aftershocks to occur decades later, and this latest earthquake may have been a follow-up to the magnitude 6.1 event more than 40 years ago.

Geoscience Australia says it’s common to feel aftershocks decades after larger earthquakes (Supplied: Skip Scheepers)

“This is possible … it wouldn’t be surprising at all,” said Tanya Bejic, chief seismologist from Geoscience Australia.

Dr. Bejic asserted that Sunday’s earthquake was a thousand times less “strong” and a “tremendous difference” than the June 1979 earthquake.

“We have senior analysts review any given earthquake the next business day, so it’s currently at 4.4,” she said.

The Cadox Recreation Center Club building collapsed in the June 2, 1979 earthquake. (Source: Australian Seismic Engineering Society, Peter Gregson and Ed Powell)

For local guy Skip Scheepers, this was his first earthquake in Cadoux.

“It was just a massive big blast and it just flew away…it lasted about five or six seconds and the initial reaction was just to get out of the house,” he said.

Sunday’s earthquake was the first Skippers earthquake in Kadu.

Mr. Schippers is one of 200 residents who felt the rumble of the earth on Sunday, but said it was not uncommon for the town.

“We used to feel these little tremors every now and then, but these were very big tremors,” he said.

Information sign commemorating the 1979 earthquake in the small town of Whitbelt (Supplied: Skip Scheepers)

Geoscience Australia said it is very common for aftershocks to occur decades later.

“Australia is a very stable region and it is very common that after a major earthquake, it takes a long time for the whole region to stabilize again,” said Dr. Begich.

“We must look at timelines far beyond our lifespan, we’ve been talking for thousands of years, in order to talk about any trends whatsoever.”

She said there were likely to be more aftershocks following Sunday’s earthquake.

“It is unlikely that a major event will occur, but it is not impossible,” said Dr. Bejic.

The 1979 earthquake was strong enough to bend this pipeline near the city (Supplied: Australian Earthquake Engineering Society, Peter Gregson and Ed Powell) Memories of one of the largest earthquakes in Washington

Michael Kalajzic was in Cado during the 1979 earthquake.

He said, “I was outside…the ground started shaking and everything started moving…the water was splashing out of the gutters.”

“The back windows started shattering…and the big concrete porch was moving like a wave, like liquid cement – it was extraordinary.”

Michael Kalajzic remembers the 1979 earthquake well (Supplied: Michael Kalajzic)

Since 1979 the city has rebuilt itself and has remained in the area, Kalajic said.

“I was born and raised here in Caddo, and I have been planted here all my life,” he said.

“The community rallies behind each other, and you know that if anything happens, they will be there to support you.”

