Tennessee earthquake rattles near Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Kentucky border; Eighth one this week





The orange dot within the concentric circles indicates the location of the epicenter of today’s Tennessee earthquake near the Kentucky/Illinois/Arkansas border. Photo: USGS

Another earthquake hit Tennessee today, making it the eighth earthquake to hit the state in the past seven days. Today’s earthquake struck three miles southeast of Tiptonville at a depth of 3.7 kilometers at 1:34 a.m. local time. The USGS says it was an event with a magnitude of 2.1. Today’s earthquake occurred one day after another relatively weak 2.2 magnitude event occurred across the Mississippi River in Steele, Missouri. Today’s earthquake was the second strongest of the week, with the strongest earthquake hitting eastern Tennessee on August 22 with a magnitude of 2.3. None of the earthquakes did any damage in Tennessee this week.

As was the case with yesterday’s earthquake in Missouri, while today’s earthquake was inconsequential, authorities are concerned that people are not properly prepared when a major earthquake hits this area. The question of a more destructive earthquake occurring in this region is a question of “when” rather than “if”.

Today’s earthquake occurred within the New Madrid Seismic Zone, or NMSZ for short. Today’s earthquake is the 51st to hit the area in the past 30 days, according to the USGS.

The New Madrid seismic zone is still active, and another large earthquake strong enough to shake the entire eastern United States is still looming on the horizon. Photo: USGS

NMSZ has a violent history that experts say will repeat itself, although no one is sure when it will happen.

December 16 marks the anniversary of the first three major earthquakes to hit the United States during the winter of 1811-1812, a violent time in the region’s earthquake history that scientists say will repeat again.

While the West Coast of the United States is well known for its seismic faults and strong earthquakes, not many are aware that one of the largest earthquakes to hit the country actually occurred near the Mississippi River. On December 16, 1811, at about 2:15 a.m., a powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas in what is now the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The earthquake was felt across much of the eastern United States, with people shaking from their bed in places like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Charleston, South Carolina. The ground shook for an incredible 1-3 minutes in hard-hit areas, such as Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. The ground movements were very violent near the epicenter, resulting in liquefaction of the ground, throwing dirt and water into the air by tens of feet. The quake was felt in the White House by President James Madison and his wife, Dolly, while church bells rang out in Boston due to the shaking there.

But the earthquakes did not end there. From December 16, 1811 through March, 1812, more than 2,000 earthquakes were reported in the Central Midwest with 6000–10,000 earthquakes located in Bothell, Missouri where the New Madde Seismic Zone is centered.

Comparison of the extent of damage between an average earthquake in the New Madrid region (1895, magnitude 6.8), and a similar event in Los Angeles (1994, magnitude 6.7). Yellow indicates where the vibration is felt; Red indicates at least minor damage to buildings and their contents. Photo: USGS

The second major shock, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred in Missouri weeks later on January 23, 1812, and the third, 8.8, struck on February 7, 1812, along the Reelfoot Fault in Missouri and Tennessee.

Major earthquakes and severe aftershocks caused significant damage and some loss of life, although the lack of scientific tools and news gathering in that era was not able to capture the full scale of what actually happened. In addition to vibrations, earthquakes were also responsible for creating unusual natural phenomena in the region: seismic lights, seismic hot water, and seismic smog.

Residents of the Mississippi Valley reported seeing lights flashing from the ground. Scientists believe that this phenomenon was “seismic luminescence.” This light is generated when quartz crystals are compressed into the ground. Earthquake Lights were triggered during initial earthquakes and strong aftershocks.

Since 1974, there have been more than 4,000 earthquakes near the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Scientists believe that a major earthquake here in the future is not a question of if but when. Photo: USGS

The water flowing in the air from the land, or the nearby Mississippi River, was also unusually warm. Scientists speculate that the intense vibration and resulting friction heated the water, similar to the way a microwave oven stimulates molecules to vibrate and generate heat. Other scientists believe that as the quartz crystals contracted, the light emitted also helped heat the water.

During strong earthquakes, the sky was so dark that residents claimed that the lit lamps did not help illuminate the area; They also said the air was smelly and hard to breathe. Scientists speculate that this “seismic smog” was caused by dust particles rising from the surface, combining with warm water particles erupting into the cold winter air. The result was a dusty, steamy cloud that covered the areas dealing with the earthquake.

The February earthquake was so severe that boats on the Mississippi River reported that the flow of water there reversed for several hours.

The area is still seismically active and scientists believe another strong earthquake will affect the area again at some point in the future. Unfortunately, the science is not mature enough to know whether this threat will arrive next week or in 50 years. Either way, given the large population of the New Madrid seismic zone compared to the sparsely populated area in the early 19th century, and the tens of millions who live in an area that would experience major earthquakes, there could be significant loss of life and property when a major earthquake strikes. Post here again in the future.

Renewed activity around the New Madrid Fault Zone does not appear to be related to the ongoing South Carolina earthquake swarm. There, since December 2021, more than 40 earthquakes have rocked central South Carolina, with many strong earthquakes being felt and measured in recent days. Scientists say the distance between the earthquakes in the New Madrid area and those in Elgin, South Carolina, is very far from each other.

More recent earthquakes have occurred in Tennessee and Alabama. Although they are not directly related to each other, it is likely that they are all part of the activity that one would expect from the earthquake zone of New Madrid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/earthquake-rattles-tennessee-near-missouri-illinois-arkansas-kentucky-border-8th-one-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos