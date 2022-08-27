All you need to know about “Smruti Van”, the memorial to the victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake





Statue of Unity in Kivadia, City of Science and Sabermati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and Mahatma Mandir, Convention Centre, in Gandhinagar- Gujarat boasts many modern architectural marvels.

On Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation ‘Smruti Van’ in Bhuj, in the border district of Kutch, this will be another architectural attraction in the state. In memory of the victims of the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, Smruti Van, located in the famous Bhujiyo Dungar (mountain) was designed by Vastu Shilpa Consultants, headed by renowned architect BV Doshi.

The brainchild of Modi, who took over the reins of Gujarat in October 2001 as Prime Minister, Smruti Van will be spread over 470 acres. In the first phase, the development took place on an area of ​​more than 170 acres.

According to sources, when the idea of ​​creating Smruti Van came up, Modi asked the designers to plant one tree in memory of each earthquake victim. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Bhuj, and more than 13,000 people were killed.

Smruti Van has many attractions, including a theater where people feel through an earthquake simulator, museums divided into different parts that will highlight the culture and heritage of Kutch, and lockers containing the names of the victims. engraved.

There is an eight kilometer track, and in the first stage there is a facility to park more than 3,000 vehicles.

The 300-year-old fort on the mountain has been renovated and the place is expected to be an additional tourist destination for people who visit Kutch to see the ‘White Desert’.

Theater and museums are designed in such a way as to give students insights into geology.

The cost of the project is not yet official.

