J&K’s high seismic activity sets off alarm bells





A series of light earthquakes in the past five days has set off alarm bells among the residents of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir which experienced the highest seismic activity in this period. Officials said two small earthquakes struck the Doda region on Saturday. The authorities said that earthquakes measuring 2.9 and 3.4 on the Richter scale were reported within less than five hours on Saturday morning, while the epicenter of the first quake, which occurred at 4.32 am, was 26 kilometers southwest of the town of Bhadroh at the line the offer. 32.87 degrees north latitude, 75.46 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km. J&K is located five kilometers away in seismic zones 4 through 5 which makes the area prone to earthquakes. According to geologists, the Himalayas, which is located on the Asian plate, is prone to earthquakes. While some scientists believe that small tremors are a precursor to a major earthquake, others believe that these minor tremors release pressure and prevent a major earthquake. But scientists have so far failed to make accurate predictions about the exact timing of the earthquake. Geologists have warned that residents of Jammu and Kashmir should follow scientific procedures while erecting buildings, bridges, dams and other structures to make them earthquake-resistant, and officials said a total of 13 earthquakes of light intensity hit Doda, Kishtwar and Katra. Reasi) and Udhampur from Jammu district since Tuesday. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in these earthquakes. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), two low-intensity tremors were recorded in J&K on Friday. She added that the first earthquake, which measured 3.4 on the Richter scale, occurred at 3.28 am, with latitude of 33.17 degrees north and longitude of 75.57 degrees east. . . The second quake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, occurred at 4.07 am, with 33.23 degrees north latitude and 75.56 degrees east longitude, the agency said. The epicenter was located 10 km north of Doda, the depth was 10 km inside the earth, and for a long time geologists warned that Kashmir would be hit by a large earthquake of 8 or more on the Richter scale, which would lead to widespread death and destruction. In 2005, a large earthquake measuring more than 8 on the Richter scale killed at least 80,000 people in two parts of Kashmir.

