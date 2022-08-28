Comment: Earthquake Won’t Say No to Liz Cheney





Emily William,

What’s wrong with Liz Cheney and her one-woman crusade to save democracy? Are you really talking to us in the BIPOC community?

I got some guidance from the legendary black comedian.

Earthquake is not considered a danger to California, but it is the name of one of Dave Chappelle’s favorite comic guides. Earthquake or Mr. Quake, as the New York Times might call him in the second reference, gets political in his current Netflix special.

You can’t say no, you can’t tell a Trump supporter anything about Trump; They love Trump,” says Earthquake in the urban corridor of Southeast D.C. “People ask me all the time, ‘Earthquake, what kind of woman are you looking for in your life, and I say (expletive) I’m looking for a woman like a Trump supporter. It doesn’t matter. What you hear about me is that women don’t believe in anything. She said, “You have another woman, who says ‘Baby, this is fake news.'”

Of course, Earthquake says it’s with more flair in a live environment where the crowd howls, but you get the point. We all know how faith in Trump is like cult, and a threat to our democracy.

Which brings us back to Liz Cheney. She’s like a new uncle pointing her finger at us. But not like Karen wiggling her finger saying she wanted to talk to the manager. She wants to make sure that Trump is never our manager again.

Only if it’s serious, you’ll need BIPOC’s support a lot more than anyone thinks.

Cheney lost a lot recently in Wyoming when her Republican Party acted as if under a spell cast on them by a man known in Florida as FPOTUS search warrants.

This, of course, symbolizes the defeated “former president of the United States”.

But how do we ensure that he will remain defeated? Maybe if we answer Cheney’s call.

In the Wyoming primary, Cheney lost to her opponent by 37 points, 66% to 29%. This is a reprimand for a person from an old republican family. It was public treason.

But you have to admire Cheney’s willingness to pay the price – losing her job, her seat in Congress. And all because of her firm belief in the Constitution and her unwillingness to join the zombie choir of Republican election deniers siding with FPOTUS.

So I’m open to Cheney when she introduced herself to America during his abdication speech.

There is at least one thing we agree on. The defeated FPOTUS must remain out of government. As a single cause it may be enough to join her American pro-democracy movement.

“Freedom must not die, cannot, and will not, die here,” Cheney said in Wyoming.

“This is a fight for all of us together,” she said. “I’m a conservative Republican.”

Then came the stadium.

“But I love my country more,” she said. “So tonight I am asking you to join me. As we leave here, let us decide that we will stand together, Republicans, Democrats, and independents, against those who would destroy our republic.”

BIPOC members who have an independent, and even slightly conservative, streak may find her message attractive.

But I’m not sure. Cheney did not vote for a bill to curb inflation that includes more than $750 billion for climate change, Obamacare extensions, Medicare prescription cost limits, as well as an automatic 15% tax on wealthy businesses.

During the FPOTUS administration, Cheney’s votes favored the special interests of the wealthy, white, and corporate 100% of the time.

She voted against the restoration of the Voting Rights Act, LGBTQ issues, and all of the most visible civil rights issues. For example, you voted for the Juneteenth holiday. Was it because rich whites got time off, too?

Newsweek reported that Cheney voted for Trump 93% of the time.

This puts it at 7% spirit. Not enough to get me to switch parties and vote Republican to help Cheney defeat Trump in 2024. Better idea: just make sure you vote and support the party that got us this far. That would be enough to beat Trump. It was the last time.

As for Cheney? Support by the spirit, but it is not with us.

I think Mr. Quake would agree with me.

Emile Guillermo is a veteran journalist and commentator. He is at www.amok.com

