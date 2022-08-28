Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Smriti Van: Meet the Seven Axes Bhuj Memorial | India latest news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurates the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj district of Gujarat to celebrate the resilience shown by the people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch district. Bhuj was the epicenter of the powerful earthquake that killed thousands in the state. Sharing photos of the memorial, Prime Minister Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost souls and the wonderful fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.

“Tomorrow in Kutch, I will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial. This memorial is related to the tragic earthquake of 2001 in which many people lost their lives. Smriti Van is a tribute to those we lost and also a tribute to the wonderful fighting spirit of the people of Kutch,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet on Twitter.

The Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is divided into seven blocks based on seven themes. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}} {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}

Here’s everything you need to know about Smriti Van Memorial:

The sprawling memorial is built on 470 acres and bears the names of about 13,000 people who lost their lives during the earthquake. The blocks are based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Restore and Renew. The first block depicts the evolution of the Earth and its ability to conquer each time, the second block, based on the theme of rediscovery, presents the topography of Gujarat and various nature disasters to which the country is exposed: the third box shows the immediate effects of the earthquake, with galleries dealing with the massive relief efforts that the By individuals and organizations, the fourth block will showcase the rebuilding initiatives in Gujarat and success stories after the 2001 earthquake. The fifth block, based on the theme of rebuilding, will prompt the visitor to reflect and learn about different types of disasters and future readings. s to reduce damage and loss of life. The sixth block contains a 5D simulator in which visitors can relive the earthquake experience and learn the ground reality of an event on this scale. The seventh and final mass provides people with a space for remembrance where they can honor lost souls. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}} {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}} About author

