Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the Smriti Van memorial in Gujarat dedicated to the victims of the 2001 earthquake: The Tribune India

Bhoj (Gujarat), August 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in Kutch district of Gujarat state.

Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost souls and the wonderful fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.

The grand structure, the first such monument in the country according to a government official in Gujarat, spans 470 acres on the Bugyu hill near the city of Bhuj.

It celebrates the spirit of resilience following the killing of nearly 13,000 people during the January 26, 2001 earthquake, which had an epicenter in Bhuj.

The memorial bears the names of the people who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has the state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the project, spanning 170 acres on the hill.

After the opening, Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, took a walk inside the museum building where officials and tour guides showed him its various aspects.

Notably, it was Prime Minister Modi who came up with the idea of ​​erecting such a memorial when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, officials said earlier.

The museum displays the topography of Gujarat, reconstruction initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and reports on different types of disasters and future preparedness for any type of disaster.

It also has a block to revive the earthquake experience with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to honor lost souls.

Several people from the Kutch district, especially from Bhuj, were among the dead in the earthquake, which had its epicenter near the village of Chubari in Bachao Taluka, about 20 km from the city of Bhuj.

One of the main attractions of this project is the private theater where visitors can experience the earthquake through vibrations and sound effects.

A government statement said the museum, which consists of eight blocks and spans an area of ​​11,500 square metres, will display the Harappan civilization in this region, scientific information on earthquakes, Gujarat culture, the science behind hurricanes and the post-earthquake Kutch success story.

There are also 50 audiovisual models, holograms, interactive projection and virtual reality installations in the museum for visitors.

Poggio Hill was a military base for the former rulers of the Kutch region. It is 300 years old, and it was also restored and restored under this project.

The statement said nearly three lakh trees were also planted on the hill using the Miyawaki method.

Other attractions include 50 Fahsa dams, a sun spot, paths with a total length of eight kilometers, 1.2 kilometers of internal roads, a 1 megawatt solar power plant and a car park accommodating 3,000 visitors.

In honor of the 12,932 people who lost their lives in the earthquake, their names are engraved on the walls of check dams.

