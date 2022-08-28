Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the Smriti Van memorial to the victims of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, holds a roadshow in Bhuj





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year. (Screenshot: Twitter / @ANI)

Photo: ANI

KUCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Smriti Van’ memorial erected on the outskirts of Bhuj town in Gujarat’s Kutch district in memory of the victims of the 2001 earthquake, on the second day of his visit to the polling state.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

# watch | memorial and museum of the Smritvan earthquake inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhuj, Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Pa… t.co/9CUugXPuW1

– ANI (ANI) August 28, 2022

PM Modi held a three-kilometer road show between Hill Garden Circle and District Industries Center in Bhuj as he headed to ‘Smriti Van’. Thousands of Bhuj residents and the surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road. The enthusiastic crowd chanted “Modi, Modi” and waved all three colors to express their love for the Prime Minister, who also waved to them as he stood in his car. He even got out of the car and walked for a while to greet people.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a range of projects during the day, including the “Veer Palak Memorial” dedicated to the children who died in the 2001 earthquake and a dairy processing plant in Sarhad Dairy.

During the January 26, 2001 Gujarat earthquake, 185 students and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in the city of Kutch in Anjar.

He will also address a rally on the grounds of Koç University and launch other projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Khadi Utsav’s visit to Gujarat, inauguration of Atal Bridge | else

On the first day of his mandate in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi attended the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad. The 300-meter “Atal Bridge” was also opened for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati River.

The Chief Minister, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CR Patil, also walked on the bridge.

PM Modi goes for an impromptu walk on the Atal Bridge on the bank of the Sabarmati River after launch – see photos

He also met his mother Hirapa Modi at her residence in Raisan district of Gandhinagar in the evening and spent half an hour with her.

