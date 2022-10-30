Volcano Watch: Aftershock forecast lets you know what to expect after a major earthquake





After devastating earthquakes, response and recovery occur under the threat of aftershocks. USGS aftershock forecasts can help you understand what might happen, promote public safety and understand that exposure to aftershocks is normal.

Many earthquakes are unpredictable but we do know that earthquakes are followed by additional earthquakes called aftershocks. For example, in the 10 days following the magnitude 5 earthquake near Pahala on October 14, there were 6 aftershocks of magnitude 3 and more, over 100 of the magnitude 2 and larger aftershocks within 6.2 miles (10 km). While most earthquake aftershocks are smaller than the main shock, they can be devastating or deadly, and feeling many small earthquakes can cause emotional distress. But 5% of earthquakes are followed by a larger earthquake, in which case previous earthquakes are referred to as foreboding tremors and the new largest earthquake becomes the main shock.

To help people deal with aftershocks, the USGS releases aftershock forecasts for the following day, week, month, and year that provide:

1. The expected number of aftershocks that can be felt (magnitude 3, 4 or more);

2. The probability of aftershocks large enough to cause potential damage (strength 5 or greater);

3. The probability of future moderate earthquakes (magnitude 6) to major earthquakes (magnitude 7).

This forecast is released automatically after earthquakes of magnitude 5 and greater in the United States and its territories. The first forecast is released 20 minutes after the main shock has occurred and is updated 74 again during the first year. Forecasts are updated regularly because the rate of aftershocks changes over time, and generally decreases, although sometimes it increases temporarily after larger aftershocks. Therefore, forecasts are updated to keep pace with the changing rate of aftershocks. Updates also include information about the behavior of each series of aftershocks.

In addition to providing basic information about the earthquake and its aftershocks, the USGS reminds everyone to “fall, cover, and wait” during an earthquake. And remember, if you feel a strong earthquake while on the beach or in a low-lying area, you must immediately move to higher ground – a tsunami can reach the shore before the siren alerts you to the potential danger.

Forecasts can be found on the web at https://earthquake.usgs.gov by searching for the “Event Page” of the main shock. For example, the event page for the October 14 event near Pahala is at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv72000488/ and the aftershock forecast can be found by clicking on the “card” titled “Post-Shock Forecast. The event page also provides estimates for shaking, earthquake damage, and other technical information, and you can contribute your experience during the event. Recent major earthquakes will be found in the Large Earthquakes List on the homepage, Older earthquakes can be found in Important Earthquake Archives, and all events can be found using the search tool at https://doi.org/10.5066/F7MS3QZH.

Aftershock forecasts combine three well-researched statistical characteristics of aftershock sequences: larger mainshocks produce more aftershocks, smaller aftershocks are more common than larger aftershocks, and the rate of aftershocks decreases approximately in proportion to the time elapsed since the main shock. Preliminary predictions use parameters for that region or similar geological regions around the world. For example, in Hawaii, preliminary predictions use observations from similar oceanic volcanoes around the world. These parameters are then updated when we observe the specific behavior of each series of aftershocks.

You may also have noticed that the most common word in the description is when we automatically issue aftershock forecasts. The exception to the rule is earthquakes in Hawaii because the sequences of volcanic earthquakes driven by changes in the movement of magma or volcanic eruptions are much more complex than can be described by the characteristics of the simple aftershocks described above. After earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater in Hawaii, the USGS earthquake forecasting team manually releases forecasts if USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists conclude that the sequence is likely to be a simple sequence of aftershocks . For the October 14 earthquake, this process meant that the first prediction was not issued until 3 hours after a magnitude 5 earthquake.

But this delay has given us confidence in the predictions, and so far, they have been accurate. To learn more about the USGS aftershock forecast, please visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/oaf/.

Volcano activity updates

Kilauea volcano erupts. USGS Volcano Alert Level in WATCH (https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/volcano-hazards/about-alert-levels). Kilauea updates are released daily.

Over the past week, lava has continued to erupt from the western vent inside Halema’uma’u crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain high and were last measured at around 700 tons per day (tons/day) on October 22. Seismicity is high but stable, with few continuous earthquakes and volcanic tremors. Over the past week, slope metrics have recorded several deflation and inflation (DI) events. For more information on the current eruption of Kilauea volcano, see https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/recent-eruption.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and is still at the volcano alert level. This alert level does not mean that a volcano eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of disturbance is certain. Mauna Loa updates are released daily.

In the past week, about 130 small earthquakes on the Richter scale have been recorded under the summit and upper sides of Mauna Loa – and most have occurred at shallow depths less than 15 kilometers (9 miles) below sea level. GPS measurements show a continuous deformation of the Earth consistent with the magma chamber swelling below the summit. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures at both the summit and in the sulfur cone of the Southwest Rift Zone have remained stable over the past week. Webcams do not show any changes to the landscape. For more information on current monitoring of Mauna Loa, see: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/monitoring.

There have been 2 events with 3 or more capillary reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week: a M3.3 earthquake 9 km (5 mi) east of Pahala at a depth of 31 km (19 mi) on October 23 at 10:44 PM HST and a M2.5 earthquake 3 km (1 mi) northwest of Bawelo at a depth of 0 km (0 mi) occurred on October 20 at 3:26 PM HST.

Email questions to [email protected]

