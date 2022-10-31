How to enable earthquake detection on your Android device





Safety is a concern that users have to take seriously, and many phones offer ways to increase safety in an emergency, including earthquake detection.

With the new fault detection feature in iPhone 14, Android fans may be wondering what security features their phones have; Phones running Android 12 and above have earthquake detection. Android phones have many security features available and can be enabled or disabled depending on each individual’s use case and need. Some features, of course, are only available in select countries, but if they are available to you, it might be a good idea to turn them on in case it’s better to be safe than sorry in an emergency.

Personal safety is paramount, and phones are slowly starting to get more and more features to ensure as safe as possible. Car accident detection is a useful tool, especially with more than 30,000 accidents in 2020 in the United States alone. But with advances in location data and its accuracy, other emergency features can also be used for more phones, even if they don’t have the hardware required for more accurate detections of events like car crashes.

Before turning on earthquake detection, it is necessary to make sure that data or Wi-Fi is turned on, and that location sharing is enabled. The Android phone will need to access the user’s location to provide accurate information about emergencies. Next, head to Settings on the phone and tap Security and Emergency, then tap Earthquake Alerts. If the user does not see “Earthquake Alerts”, they may instead be called “Crisis Alerts”.

It would be a good idea to download the Personal Safety app on the Play Store, which will most likely already be installed on the phone if the user has a Pixel 4 or higher. Then, the user may want to update their personal information in the security app so that their information can be shared with local responders in their area in the event of an emergency. In the Personal Security app, there will be various security settings that users can enable, such as traffic accident detection, emergency sharing, emergency SOS and other features.

It is imperative that you take safety seriously, and with computers in nearly everyone’s pockets, there are many new and exciting ways that phones can help keep people safe and more informed during natural disasters, car accidents, and other life emergencies. Somebody. But, of course, these features require the sharing of location information and additional information depending on how the security application is configured. So for anyone who is a little uncomfortable with sharing a lot of information, even if it’s private, these emergency services and location sharing can be turned off and configured as often as needed for a personal use case.

