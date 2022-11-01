Commemoration of the earthquake victims in Izmir





Izmir

The western province of Izmir, the third most populous city, commemorated the victims of the earthquake that killed 117 people on its second anniversary on October 30.

class=”cf”>

Speaking at the commemoration program organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Konak Square, Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Koçgar said, “I wish God’s mercy on 117 citizens, may they rest in heaven.”

The area in which we live has its advantages, but also its disadvantages and risks. We need to shape our lives here accordingly. “It is necessary to be prepared before disaster strikes,” he said.

Kochgar examined earthquake simulations created in the area and participated in earthquake training with students.

A revival program has also been held at Hasan Ali Yucel Park, which has been renovated into the Berkeley District’s “Earthquake Park”.

At 2:51 p.m., the hour when the earthquake struck, there was a moment of silence accompanied by the sirens of the firefighters.

A group of people, including Izmir Mayor Tung Suer and relatives of those who lost their lives in the earthquake, left carnations on the earthquake memorial.

class=”cf”>

About two dozen buildings collapsed, 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 others were injured in the 6.6-magnitude earthquake. 107 people were rescued alive from under the rubble.

Bayrakli and Bornova were the worst affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change announced that 1,404 homes and 289 workplaces have been handed over to earthquake victims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/earthquake-victims-commemorated-in-izmir-178131 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos