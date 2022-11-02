🌱 Reno earthquake rattles + 2 fires + Eddy House Fundraiser





Hello neighbours! You are back with your new copy of Reno Daily. Here are the most important things to know about what’s happening locally.

But first, today’s weather:

Cooler with shower in spots. High: 43 Low: 24.

Here are Reno’s top 3 stories today:

Reno residents were concerned after a 2.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Tuesday morning. The short quake occurred at 10:03 pm at a depth of 0.37 km below the surface. The epicenter was located 2.1 miles southwest of Galina High School near the Galena Creek Bridge. (Reno Gazette Journal) Two people were displaced from their home in the wake of the North Reno fire Monday night. Fire, Rescue and Sparks crews at Truckee Meadows responded to the Ernie Lane fire around 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is now under investigation. (KKOH) Eddy House is partnering with businesses across northern Nevada, including many in Reno, to raise money for homeless youth services. These efforts will take place throughout November in honor of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and funds raised will support the Willow Street Emergency Reception and Shelter Center. Companies interested in supporting Eddy House can contact the shelter directly via email or by calling 775-686-6244. (FoxReno.com)

Today in Reno:

Ole Walk at Dorostkar Park (9:30 a.m.) Planning committee meeting in Reno City Council Chamber (6:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Reno Little Theater and Wolf Pack Improvement are collaborating to create a series of improvement workshops for children aged 10-16. They will take place on Saturday 19 November and 17 December from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Visit the link to find out more and register. (Reno’s Little Theater via Facebook) Alert, house hunters! Here are the latest homes to hit the market in the Reno area. (Reno Patch) Reno Fire Department is recruiting for its upcoming enlistment academy, which will start on February 27, 2023. Applications must be submitted by November 20 for consideration. Click here to find out more. (Renault Fire Division via Facebook)

You are all trapped for the day. See you again in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

– Helen Eckhart

About me: Helen Eckhard is a Marketing Assistant at Lightning Media Partners. Outside of work, she enjoys building crossword puzzles, knitting or devising increasingly cunning ways to kill the characters in her mystery novels.

