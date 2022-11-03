Comic Earthquake by Jalen Rose tells how the military prepared him for comedy





When Earthquake—Government Name: Nathaniel Stroman—was starting out as a comedian, he had trouble getting a reservation. So he gave vent to his mother, who offered some wise advice.

She said: What did I tell you? Never get mad at a guy who won’t let you ride his bike. You either get your own bike or don’t ride at all. So I went and got my own comedy club,” he told me on ‘Renaissance Man’ this week.

In the early 1990s, the Washington, D.C. native opened an Uptown Comedy Corner in Atlanta—the city he chose because he saw a CNN poll that said it was the best place for “black males to thrive.” It was a wise decision. At the time, Atlanta became the center of Southern hip-hop music, with Outkast leading. They also had some pretty nice strip clubs like Magic City, where I first met Earthquake.

He admits that he was in the vibrating joint quite often, a man told him that he had not seen anyone in this place very often. When Earthquake asked the man if he had been there often, he replied, “I own it.” Eventually, the owner, called Magic, sent his patrons to the Uptown Comedy Corner, and Earthquake would bring all the comedians to the club.

It was a real gentlemen’s agreement, and a fruitful one at that. Earthquake went on to have roles in “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Neighborhood”. He frequently collaborates with Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle has produced his own Netflix movie, Legendary. In the new year, he began touring with legends Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.

Before that, he was in the Air Force. He recruited because, well: “I wanted to get out of my mom’s house. And they were the first ones to get me out. She’d just walk around in my face for free, so you’d probably go in, stumble and get a check.” It was the best move because it gave him the discipline to be a comedian – “Be there on time, keep your word…there are no excuses.”

He also opened up his world outside his hometown, which indicated that he was largely reclusive.

The service “taught me, you know, that we are all the same. We just do different things,” he said. “You just opened my eyes and made me see the world…More than anything, it allowed me to see exactly what the world was and who the people were other than the narrative that was given…and when I finally got around to being about white people and being about different races, I found out.” …we have more in common than we have two different.”

He was drafted for nine years, working with nuclear weapons for a living. Then Desert Storm happened.

“I was like, ‘Listen. I don’t mind war training, but you guys are fighting for real. It’s time for me to go outside. I could have stayed home and got shot.” ​​When he left the army, he started comedy almost by accident. He took a woman on a date to a comedy club and she was laughing like a hyena at a guy he didn’t think was funny. So I challenged Earthquake to try it. And the rest is history.

We also talked about his funny friend David A. Arnold, who recently passed away. He said that David’s death broke his heart. “We bonded with each other.”

The earthquake is the man who saw the world. With Election Day coming up, I wanted to know why he thought it was important to vote.

“Just think if you live in Russia now. You came to work as a basketball player and they told you no. Today you go to fight on the front lines of Ukraine. Here is a pistol without training. At least here you have a choice … even if there is a shortage of where you are You still appreciate how blessed you are to live in this great country. [And] If you don’t like this country, you can make a change [by voting]. ”

So take his advice. And his mother, too. We all need our own bikes.

