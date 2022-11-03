A 6.0-magnitude ‘eccentric’ earthquake was recorded nearly 800 miles off the California coast





A 6.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded nearly 800 miles off the coast of Southern California on Tuesday night, an “eccentric” event that had little impact but rattled scientists because of its location.

“It’s an adequate size, but this is not a common site,” said Susan Hogg, a USGS seismologist in Pasadena. “I’ve been watching earthquakes for 40 years, and I don’t remember anything of this magnitude on this site.” The earthquake occurred in roughly the same line as San Diego.

Since 1900, there have been only 10 more earthquakes recorded in the North Pacific off the coast of Southern California — and earthquakes more than 500 miles from the coast, all of which have measured below 5.0 degrees, according to the USGS.

Hogg said Tuesday’s earthquake occurred just before 10 p.m., and as of Wednesday morning, no aftershocks had been recorded. Because of its location, she said, it is unlikely that seismic activity could have caused any damage or had any other effects, though she said nearby boats could have sensed movement.

The M6.0 earthquake occurred in the North Pacific ~10 PM PT last night. While we sometimes see intra-plate seismicity (away from plate boundaries) in the Pacific Ocean, the source of pressures in the mid-ocean is difficult to assess due to its distance. https://t.co/S5gp0x66Q4 pic.twitter.com/FDVYwkeb0S

– USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 2, 2022

The earthquake’s location is peculiar because it was located not near or along tectonic plate boundaries, but in the middle of a large plate — a phenomenon known as “internal quake,” Hogg said. The vast majority of earthquakes occur along plate boundaries, such as the California San Andreas Fault, although internal earthquakes sometimes occur.

“It’s a strange earthquake,” Hogg said. “There is really no comprehensive explanation for earthquakes within the plates, except that they do happen.”

She described Earth’s plates as “fairly stable,” with no major fault lines moving or moving, but said stress can occur in the middle of the plate, such as cooling of the oceanic crust with age.

“There are stresses in the crust for all kinds of reasons, so these strange events can pop up,” Hogg said. “It is not unusual for there to be an earthquake within the oceanic plate at an eccentric location.”

Although some marine earthquakes can become a concern, depending on their proximity to communities or their ability to form a tsunami, Hogg said these earthquakes were too far away and didn’t move the sea floor in that way.

According to a tweet from the USGS Earthquakes account Wednesday morning, “Being a large underwater earthquake is not enough to generate a tsunami.” “The earthquake also had to move the sea floor vertically, which this earthquake didn’t do.”

Hogg said a handful of people in California reported to the USGS that they had “weak shaking” around the time the earthquake struck, but she said it was difficult to confirm whether it was a direct result of the ocean earthquake. She said she expected this earthquake to lead to more research on seismic activity within the plates and any lingering effects, but otherwise described it as “not that big of a deal.”

“The expectation is that it’s just an eccentric event, sort of a black swan event in the middle of the Pacific,” Hogg said. “But people will be watching.”

She said in 2018 that oceanic seismic activity off the east coast of East Africa led scientists to discover an underwater volcano, but Huff said that happened after detecting frequent earthquakes and motion that she saw no sign of it being in this state.

But this underscores how some seismic activity remains difficult to predict or explain, she said, noting that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Chicago or on the East Coast could cause real damage.

“These strange earthquakes can appear within the plates where we haven’t seen them in human life,” Hogg said. “An unlikely place is not a problem if it’s in the middle of the North Pacific or far from shore – an improbable earthquake near people is a problem.”

