



The Philadelphia Phillies are finding new spots to celebrate their success after the season, which is the hype for the faulty Press Harbor earthquake.

The Philadelphia Phillies really know how to trigger a post-season brawl. During matches at home, the crowd were some of the loudest in the post-season. At the World Championships, Loud became underrated for Velez fans. They feel the need to do more, like become so pessimistic that they register the same energy as the earthquake when Bryce Harper hits the house.

Unfortunately for Phillies fans, they weren’t too loud: The viral tweet was debunked by a Penn State geosciences professor, and it looks like the seismometer was taken from last week’s California earthquake. But the truth should not rule out the fact that Philly fans are unparalleled in their destructive energy.

The city is bustling with life, as it should be. The Phillies haven’t had a chance in the playoffs since 2011, let alone a world championship. Given that there are two more games at home, Philly fans must take this as a challenge: How high is Philadelphia? Can they join Seattle Seahawks fans and Kansas City Chiefs in causing seismographs to jump off the charts?

Earth-shattering world championship celebrations may have just begun for Bryce Harper

The Phillies haven’t won a world championship since 2008 and haven’t hosted one since 2009, so fans are definitely taking this special opportunity to do their best in supporting their team, as they should.

Game 3 from NLDS was a great example of how much noise they can make. It was their first post-season playoff at Citizens Bank Park, and the city showed their deepest loyalty. Fans cheered louder than ever as the Phillies scored six runs in the third inning alone, then thrashed the Atlanta Braves 9-1.

Energy only evolved from there, and Phils came so far. If they’re in a position where they can win the series at home, only time will tell what they’ll get next. There may be a real seismic activity in Philadelphia on the horizon.

