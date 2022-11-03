Phils fans didn’t create a seismic photolith in the stadium





Philadelphia (KYW Newsradio) – Phillies fans are loud, but not loud.

Citizens Bank Park was swaying during Game 3 of the World Series, the first World Championship game in South Philadelphia in 13 years.

They gave the home field feature new meaning, crushing the Astros 7-0 and sending fans dazzling — so much so that they registered as seismic, at least according to users on Twitter.

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park was recorded as seismic activity tonight twice pic.twitter.com/cx0wzjDV4S

– Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 2, 2022

Some accounts tweeted that “the buddies of Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm are literally logging in at the Pennsylvania State University’s Brandywine Seismological Station,” accompanied by an image of a snapshot on the graph. The idea spread on social media faster than schwarpump.

A seismograph about 20 miles south of Citizen Bank Park recorded a shaking around 1030 p.m. Phillies perhaps? #RedNovember pic.twitter.com/cA9vWGiR3S

— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) November 2, 2022

But, as it turns out, not everything on Twitter is true, and the football field actually didn’t shiver.

Dr. Laura Gertin, Distinguished Professor of Earth Sciences at Penn State Brandywine in the media, refuted the rumours. She said the tiny light signals on the seismograph are what’s known as “human noise,” which she said was likely caused by cars and traffic.

“With the stadium being 20 miles from a college campus and the timing of these rapid rises in our seismometer record in Brandywine, it wasn’t due to the amazing Phillies fans,” she explained to KYW Newsradio.

“We all wish the stadium crowd would have enough energy to generate a seismic event! Unfortunately, this is not true.”

I would love for the Phillies bryce and bohm eruptions to be recorded as seismic activity, but unfortunately…we checked with scientists @PSUBrandywine https://t.co/YhsW8Ndp4r pic.twitter.com/sUoxyqlgei

— Ian Bush (@ianthebush) November 2, 2022

So yeah, this wasn’t a #quake but this is the real PSU earthquake graph from around the time of Schwarbers HR. Phillies fans were really rocking tonight. #Pheles #WorldSeries #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/75OeGLRkZA

Philadelphia Severe Weather (@BucksPaWeather) November 2, 2022

Perhaps Phillies fans can try again in Game 4.

Featured image credit: Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

