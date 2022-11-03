



Marcos Evren Zarinana – famous Mexican savior of the Latter Day Saint, known internationally as “La Pulga,” in Spanish for “flea” – died on October 25, 2022 at his home in Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico, the church’s Mexican newsroom reported. .

He was 79 years old.

Zariñana was named a national hero in Mexico for his participation as a lifeguard in the 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City in 1985 killed more than 10,000 people.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During this disaster – which occurred on September 19, 1985, and measured 8.1 on the Richter scale – Zariñana joined a group of volunteers who coordinated the search and rescue of the victims. People began to call this group of volunteers “Los Topos” – “The Moles”.

Zarinana has rescued 27 people buried under rubble after buildings collapsed due to the earthquake in Mexico City’s Tlalpan neighborhood – about 20 miles southwest of Mexico City’s Temple of Mexico.

On the last day, Saint Marcos Efrain Zarinana helped rescue 27 survivors from the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

His short stature and slender figure allowed Zarinana to squeeze in places that were too complicated for other rescuers when they needed to get survivors trapped under the rubble. This experience led other nations to seek Zariñana’s help in other disasters.

Ten countries have asked for Zariñana’s help to save people during other disasters. For 28 years of service, he saved 160 lives.

Zariñana was born to a humble family in the town of Cuautla—60 miles south of Tlalpan—on July 18, 1943. However, it was his passion and love for the sport that put him in Mexico City during the 1985 earthquake. That day, he went to town to pick up the uniform he intended to use. In the next marathon.

The 1985 earthquake completely changed Zarinana’s life. After helping and serving victims and their families during the earthquake, he decided to continue training to become a certified rescue worker.

In addition to this dedicated job, Zariñana worked as a highway patrol man in his native Cuautla.

