Seattle residents anticipate a major earthquake — but aren’t preparing, according to a poll

Has Seattle given up on preparation? Perhaps so, a survey of earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found.

Leading the news: Residents of the area can expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetime, according to a survey by insurance company PEMCO published this fall; But nearly half say they haven’t done what they should have prepared for.

The survey found that this was down from 75% of respondents who said they were ready seven years ago.

Why it matters: The movement of three tectonic plates — the Pacific Plate, the North American Plate and the Juan de Fuca Small Plate — is increasing earthquake risks in this region, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

Each year, the Pacific plate moves about 7 to 11 cm northwest; The North American Plate moves 2.3 cm to the west and southwest and the Juan de Fuca Plate moves about 4 cm from east to northeast. PNSN says this shift generates earthquakes in the M9 subduction zone that shake our region every 550 years on average.

Zoom out: In California, much of the stress from grinding the Pacific plate against North America is taken up by earthquakes in the San Andreas Fault.

What they’re saying: The reason for the decline in preparedness may be because people feel more resilient after surviving a major pandemic, said Sam Lowe, a psychotherapist at Bellevue.

“Or they could swing from thinking, ‘It wouldn’t be that bad,’ to freaking out and thinking, ‘We’re all going to die,'” he said. “Neither could lead to a ‘why care’ situation.”

Get Smart: For a list of what to include in each essential disaster toolkit, click here.

