Use the MyShake app with Big One, free diapers, pet clinic and more

We all know that part of the experience of living in California is wondering when the next big event will happen. After two deadly earthquakes in the San Fernando Valley – the 1971 Sylmar-centered earthquake that killed 64 people; and the 1994 Northridge Shaker that left 57 dead – it’s understandable why so many of us worry that we or our loved ones will one day suffer another tragedy like this.

That’s why Governor Newsom, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake in Northern California in 2019, launched the state’s first earthquake early warning system. The system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans feel them and send alerts and warnings to residents when they are detected. To date, more than two million users have downloaded the MyShake app in California. Since the initial launch was so successful, the following year, Newsom announced a partnership with Google that would allow this early warning technology to be integrated into all Android smartphones (no app required!).

The effectiveness of this initiative cannot be ignored. Less than two weeks ago, more than 2.2 million Californians received advance notice before a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area. These notifications gave residents up to 19 seconds to “drop, cover and catch” and protect themselves during the earthquake. Fortunately, there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Due to the success of this pioneering notification system, 108,000 residents downloaded the MyShake app in a single day. I urge all of you to download this app to help keep them and your family safe in the event of another earthquake. There are four ways you can receive earthquake warnings through the California Earthquake Warning System.

MyShake App: A free smartphone app that provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings in English and Spanish. Android Earthquake Alerts: Android phones with updated operating systems receive Android Earthquake alerts automatically, which use the same technology as the MyShake app. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): Free emergency text messages sent through the system nationwide to provide residents with life-saving information. HomeBase Feature: Launched in 2022, this feature allows users to set a location where they can receive earthquake early warning alerts, even if location services are temporarily disabled. To activate the HomeBase function, users have to update their MyShake app and go to the settings page, where they will find the “Add HomeBase Location” button.

As a family man, I understand how stressful it is to think about the potential damage an earthquake can cause. Initiatives like the Warning System can bring us some peace of mind, and I highly encourage all of you to take advantage of it.

After all, it’s only a matter of time before the next big event.

Free Vet Wellness Clinic Saturday, November. 5

Comfy Carepacks, a local nonprofit that provides free supplies to homeless pet owners, is working with the Little Angels Project to offer a free veterinary clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at First Christian Church of North Hollywood, 4390 Colfax Ave. Available services will include check-ups, vaccinations, accurate shipping, as well as free pet food. Appointments are required to participate and can be made here or by calling (818) 515-5461. Pet owners will need to show proof of income or government assistance, proof of identity, and proof of pet ownership.

SFV LIBRARY Distribution of free diapers and sanitary products

As part of anti-inflation efforts by helping families struggling to buy necessities, the Los Angeles County Library is launching a new pilot program in which the San Fernando Library will be one of five locations that will provide free diapers, wipes and menstrual products. Thanks to a generous donation from the non-profit Baby2Baby, these products will be made available free of charge. Other participating branches are in Baldwin Park, Willowbrook, Pico Rivera and Lancaster. More here:

Scholarship Program for Ethnic Media Outlets

The State Library operates a grant program to support ethnic media that serve communities that have historically been vulnerable to violence and hate crimes. The program continues because of its success last May when the State Library awarded nearly $6 million in grants to 50 media and ethnic organizations to fund specialty reporters, fellowships, internships, news briefings, and community gatherings. Examples of recipient work can be found here. The legislature has allocated another $5 million in grants to these ethnic media and additionally plans to hold hearings to gather feedback regarding community needs. If you are affiliated with such an outlet and are interested in receiving some of this money, please submit your information to [email protected] by November 15.

Updated Pet Services Website Makes Pet Care Easier

Los Angeles Animal Services has launched a new and revamped website to make it easier for residents to adopt or raise a pet, locate lost pets, apply/renew an animal license online, find upcoming adoption events, and learn about alternatives to delivering a pet to a shelter. Services such as providing spay coupons, neuter coupons, and free pet food assistance are promoted, in particular, through the LA City Pets Share Squad. For those seeking personal assistance, the six LAAS shelters are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. . More here.

