Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii: earthquakes shake, send warning signs of possible eruption





More earthquake swarms have been discovered at the world’s largest active volcano.

The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Wednesday that Mauna Loa is still in a state of increasing turbulence on the Big Island.

The observatory detected 13 small earthquakes in historically seismically active areas during periods of unrest at the volcano.

However, monitoring data does not show any significant changes over the past 24 hours, the increase in activity does not indicate that progress to a confirmed eruption and there are no indications that an eruption is imminent.

The Big Island of Hawaii warned of a possible ‘lava disaster’ like the bombing of a huge volcano

FILE – A gas cloud rises from the crater of Mauna Loa, central Hawaii’s Big Island, April 4, 1984. The ground shakes and swells at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect this to happen right away, but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to prepare in case an outbreak occurs soon. ((AP Photo/John Swart, file))

Scientists will continue to monitor Mauna Loa closely for changes.

The observatory has more than 60 GPS stations that take measurements to estimate the location and amount of magma below the surface.

There is also a thermal webcam at the top of Mauna Loa and satellite radar.

Mauna Loa is seen from the Gilbert Cahill Recreation Area off Saddle Road on the Big Island of Hawaii on October 27, 2022 ((AP Photo/Megan Moseley))

The current turbulence – also referred to by summit swell – is likely to be driven by a resurgent intrusion of magma 2 to 5 miles below the summit.

Earthquakes rock Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano during disturbances, causing minor damage

Mauna Loa covers half of the island of Hawaii.

Residents of Pahala, Hawaii, a remote town of about 1,400 people on the southern side of the Big Island listen as Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magnu talks about recent activity in Mauna Loa at their local gym on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. ((AP Photo/) Megan Moseley))

Eruptions there tend to produce rapid lava flows that can affect communities on the eastern and western sides of the island.

Since its first well-documented eruption in 1843, the volcano has erupted 33 times, with its last eruption in 1984.

Officials are warning residents to be prepared in case an outbreak occurs soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Mosto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

