Involving migrants in climate action is an obligation, not an option

The adverse effects of climate change and environmental degradation are increasingly driving human mobility around the world, particularly in countries with high exposure and low adaptive capacity. Although most climate-related mobilities currently occur within countries, desperation and environmental degradation can also force people to seek livelihoods elsewhere through irregular migration. While climate change negatively affects everyone, everywhere, those already in vulnerable situations due to geography, poverty, gender, age, disability, origin or other status, including climate-dependent migrant women and children who are less able to survive extreme weather opportunities, are exposed to the greatest risk of suffering damage. It is imperative to recognize this reality and take meaningful action to protect the human rights of those most affected by climate change, including migrants.

On the occasion of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27), the United Nations Migration Network calls on Member States to identify opportunities to work on sustainable, rights-based climate change mitigation and adaptation to address human mobility(1) in this context in accordance with the recommendations of the UNFCCC Working Group on Displacement.

The Network encourages States, working in cooperation with relevant UN bodies and all partners, to address and seek inclusive solutions for the most affected people, including those who stay put, move internally and migrate abroad, while fully recognizing the role of adaptation what migration has in this context. While progress has already been made in mainstreaming migration into adaptation strategies and policies for climate action, much more needs to be done. As confirmed at COP26, gaps remain in anticipating and planning for situations that could trigger climate-related mobility, and efforts to mitigate and adapt to the adverse effects of climate change, including resource mobilization, are insufficient.

The network encourages countries to include regular migration pathways that enable labor mobility and decent work, human rights and humanitarian admission and residence, family reunification, education, private sponsorship and visa waivers in their climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, in order to supported communities in building resilience to climate change and adaptation through mobility. In this regard, improvements have been made in the conclusion of bilateral and regional agreements on labor migration or the creation of special visa categories to allow people affected by climate change to regularly move or stay in destination countries.

In line with the commitments made in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) and renewed in the Declaration on Progress of the first International Migration Review Forum in New York in May 2022, the Network reiterates its call to States to develop an inclusive climate change and migration policies and action plans that ensure the full and effective participation of migrants as rights holders. The Network also reminds States that any policy measure or legislation that regulates or directly affects human mobility in the context of climate change should respect human rights obligations.

States can ensure that this goal is effectively achieved by recognizing that the Paris Agreement, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees are interrelated and should be implemented simultaneously and in a mutually reinforcing way.

In order to support human rights, strengthen the adaptive capacity of migrants and harness the potential of climate mobility, the Network calls on governments, in cooperation with each other and all relevant stakeholders, to:

Strengthen support for affected countries and people by effectively mobilizing adequate financial resources to support climate action, including by investing in early warning and preparedness systems, and by addressing the impact of economic and non-economic losses and damages, including for migrants;

Facilitate a just transition to environmentally sustainable, green economies and societies, including building climate-resilient health systems, promoting resilience and balanced development, and advancing social justice and the creation of decent work, using the skills and experiences of migrants, with the support of business, employers, unions and labor organizations and the utilization of their contributions to sustainable development;

Improve and diversify the availability of climate-sensitive pathways for regular migration, including creating regular pathways for labor mobility, ensuring they are accessible to all, including women and children, as an adaptation option and a way to prevent and address situations of vulnerability;

Improve regional and international action and cooperation to effectively address climate-related migration at local, national, regional and global levels through dedicated and coordinated policies and action plans on climate change and migration, including coherent work in all relevant multilateral fora; and,

Encourage evidence-based decisions and disaggregated data that inform cooperation and enhanced climate action.

Our common future depends on realizing the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment for all. The interconnections between climate change, human rights and migration are clear and the international community can no longer delay taking measures to protect the environment, for current and future generations.

Any step taken towards safe, orderly and regular migration would be a step forward in the context of our changing climate.

(1) Human mobility related to climate change is understood to include migration, displacement and planned resettlement as outlined in GCM goals 2 (18 j) and 5 (21 h) and agreed within relevant UNFCCC processes such as the Executive Committee of the Warsaw International Mechanism for loss and Damage and the recommendations of the Task Force for displacement.

The United Nations Migration Network was established to provide effective, timely and coordinated support to Member States across the system in their implementation, monitoring and review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. Although the mandate of the Network is focused on migration, states are also invited to apply these recommendations to displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers and to protect the human rights of all equally, regardless of status.