Real-time assessment of UNICEF’s response to the 2021 Haiti Earthquake Assessment Report, 29 September 2022 – Haiti

François Gronewald and Jean Luc Poncelet Woodline Tavern

Executive Summary

A- Objective, objectives, audience and methodology

The evaluation team conducted a real-time assessment (RTE) of UNICEF’s response to the earthquake that struck the three southern provinces of Haiti on 14 August 2021. The RTE reviews both the emergency response phase (between August 14, 2021 and October 14, 2021) and the recovery phase (between October 14, 2021). 2021 and RTE publication).

The goals of the RTE were:

a. To determine whether the UNICEF earthquake response is appropriate/relevant, effective, connected, coordinated and coherent;

B. To assess the operational and programmatic commitment of UNICEF to the CCC in humanitarian action;

c. To examine the extent to which UNICEF is responding effectively to the needs of the most affected populations in a timely manner and to identify gaps and appropriate strategies to improve operational coverage and effectiveness (see Annex 1 ToR).

The primary audience includes UNICEF management and staff at the field, country, regional and headquarters levels involved in the earthquake response. Secondary audience includes: the broader community of partners – governments, UN agencies and other implementing partners (international and national NGOs); the population affected by the emergency, the Executive Board and interested Member States; and donor agencies that support emergency programs with technical and financial resources at all levels.

The data collected for the evaluation came from a literature review, a large number of interviews with stakeholders, and observations during field visits. The collected data were triangulated, and then the findings, conclusions and recommendations were validated through a series of workshops with staff from the field office, country office and regional office. The evaluation team used different frameworks and approaches for the two different response phases:

For the emergency response phase, the team used the OECD/DAC assessment criteria as the main analytical framework along with the procedure for regional emergency activation of Level 2 Emergencies and the Core Commitments in Emergencies. Results related to these are presented in the main report as well as in Annexes 5 and 6;

For the ongoing recovery phase, the team opted for an iterative “real-time assessment” approach to initiate real-time learning and provide “real-time solutions”.

