Did you feel it? 3.8 magnitude earthquake ripples from Colorado city across southern Utah – St. George News

Street. GEORGE – An earthquake occurred 2 km east of Colorado City, Arizona early Sunday morning, and residents across southern Utah reported feeling the quake.

According to “Did You Feel It?” In a report on the University of Utah Seismograph Stations website, users reported feeling the quake from Colorado City to Orderville, Circleville, Hurricane, parts of Zion National Park, St. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8, at a depth of 9.5 miles, and occurred at 4:39 am

To his knowledge, Kevin Barlow of the Hilldale, Colorado Fire Department said there were no emergency calls or reports of damage, but the earthquake was felt by many local residents who called him to inquire about the incident.

“My personal experience at the fire station I was at last night, I wondered if someone had locked a door downstairs or something,” Barlow said.

Internet density map of the USGS community shows users who reported feeling the earthquake on Sunday morning

The quake comes on the heels of the 4.4-magnitude quake that occurred on September 19, reported St. George’s News, which was focused on Arizona’s Chevwitz Plateau, 31 miles south of St. George. Shallow shaking occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

About 1,500 earthquakes occur annually in Utah, including aftershocks, with an average of about 13 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater, according to the University of Utah. About 2% of these are visible.

In the event of an earthquake, Ready.gov suggests individuals create a disaster kit and keep it in an easily accessible location in an emergency. Great Utah ShakeOut also provides earthquake safety tips and resources.

Born and raised in Utah, Jesse Bang has a passion for nature and the great outdoors. She graduated from Kaplan University in California with a degree in Criminal Justice. She has extensive experience in marketing, content creation, photography and copywriting. You can find her outdoor adventures through her blog “The Rambling Raccoon”. In her spare time, she enjoys mountain climbing, running, working out and cuddling her cuddly cubs.

